“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping My Pillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places,” Lindell told Right Side Broadcasting Network, a conservative YouTube channel. “These guys, they’re scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.'”

Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair and Kohl’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post. My Pillow also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lindell, a major Republican donor, has been promoting baseless election fraud claims on right-wing media for months and now faces “welcomed” litigation from Dominion Voting Systems, whose lawyers accused him of mounting a “smear campaign” against the election technology company. Last week, parts of Lindell’s notes were photographed by The Washington Post ahead of his White House meeting with Trump that captured such phrases as “election issues” and “martial law if necessary.”

The Minnesota businessman has been a fervent champion of Trump since summer 2016, when the then-candidate had a 30-minute meeting with Lindell about his business and all-American manufacturing process. Lindell told the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal that Melania Trump asked for a pair of his pillows. “I overnighted him pillows from my Minnesota factory,” Lindell said. “I got a personal email from him saying he and his wife really liked MyPillow.”

Lindell — whose company has faced lawsuits for making false health claims — has repeatedly claimed that he has “proof” the presidential election was stolen from Trump. In a Jan. 8 letter to Lindell shared with The Post, lawyers for Dominion accused Lindell of conducting a “smear campaign” and “leverag[ing] your significant social media following to inflict the maximum amount of damage to Dominion’s good name and business operations.”

“Despite your repeated promises — not to mention your considerable and costly efforts to bankroll a so-called investigation into Dominion — you have failed to identify a scintilla of credible evidence that even suggests that Dominion is somehow involved in a global conspiracy to harvest millions of votes in favor of President-elect Biden,” the letter states. “Of course, this is because no such evidence exists.”

On Twitter, some users are calling on other retailers such as Walmart to drop My Pillow. Others have called for boycotts of the company. But in the interview with Right Side, Lindell was adamant that his business would see more benefit than harm from his campaign to discredit the 2020 election.