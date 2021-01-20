The building is being designed to meet LEED Silver standards for energy-efficiency and sustainability, with an emphasis on health, wellness and greenery.
In addition to on-site community amenities, residents will be able to walk to shops, nightlife and restaurants in the area, which has 2.3 million square feet of retail spaces within a half-mile. Retail options include a Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and a variety of fine dining and casual restaurants.
Residents will be within walking distance of George Mason University’s Law, Business and Policy schools. Commuters who work in the Rosslyn-Ballston office corridor will be able to walk to work. Both the Clarendon and Virginia Square stations, which offer Orange and Silver Line service, are less than one-half mile from the apartments.
Each apartment will have wood plank-style floors, nine-foot-high ceilings, a washer and dryer, programmable thermostat, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, pendant lights and tile backsplash in the kitchen. The bathrooms will have double vanities and tile shower surrounds. Some units will have a front yard with a stoop.
Rents have yet to be determined. For more information and updates, click here.
