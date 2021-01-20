Construction has started on Modera Kirkwood, a new 270-unit high-rise apartment at 3415 Washington Blvd. on the corner of North Kirkwood Road in Arlington, Va. The apartments, which will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, are anticipated to be ready for residents in late 2022.

Planned community amenities include a clubhouse with space for socializing and co-working; a 24-hour self-service market; game room; theater; coffee bar; courtyard with space for cooking, fitness and entertaining; fitness center with a yoga and cycling room; building-wide WiFi; bike storage; parking garage; and a pet spa. Residents can also access 24-hour package lockers, concierge services and a lending library with tools and equipment as well as books.

The building is being designed to meet LEED Silver standards for energy-efficiency and sustainability, with an emphasis on health, wellness and greenery.

In addition to on-site community amenities, residents will be able to walk to shops, nightlife and restaurants in the area, which has 2.3 million square feet of retail spaces within a half-mile. Retail options include a Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and a variety of fine dining and casual restaurants.

Residents will be within walking distance of George Mason University’s Law, Business and Policy schools. Commuters who work in the Rosslyn-Ballston office corridor will be able to walk to work. Both the Clarendon and Virginia Square stations, which offer Orange and Silver Line service, are less than one-half mile from the apartments.

Each apartment will have wood plank-style floors, nine-foot-high ceilings, a washer and dryer, programmable thermostat, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, pendant lights and tile backsplash in the kitchen. The bathrooms will have double vanities and tile shower surrounds. Some units will have a front yard with a stoop.

Rents have yet to be determined. For more information and updates, click here.

