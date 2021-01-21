Joe Biden: 46th President of the United States

The latest: Joseph R. Biden Jr. is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States | Read his speech

America’s first Youth Poet Laureate: Amanda Gorman reads poem ‘The Hill We Climb’ at inauguration

Inauguration Day front pages: Explore inauguration front pages from The Washington Post archive in 3-D

Letters to Joe Biden: Reader letters to President Biden ahead of the inauguration

The Biden White House: A look inside Biden's Oval Office

The Biden Cabinet: Who has been selected and who is in the running

Biden appointees: Who is filling key roles

The Biden Agenda: President Biden has an ambitious Day One to-do list. Read more about his plans on: Immigration | Foreign policy | Health care | Climate change | Social and Criminal Justice | Economic policy | Tech policy

