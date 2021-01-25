For example, the condo at 807 N. Howard St. #318 in Alexandria is priced at $314,000. The monthly condo fee is $597 and annual property taxes are $2,915.
Built in 1974, the Plaza condo is off Seminary Road and Interstate 395 near Inova Alexandria Hospital. A bus stop in front of the condo provides direct access to the Pentagon Metro station. The Foxchase Shopping Center, which has two grocery stores, is less than one mile from the condo.
Community amenities in the condo include two acres of landscaped green space, a swimming pool, a sauna, an exercise room, a tennis court, a business center, a library, a clubhouse, a playground, bike storage and a package room. The pet-friendly building allows up to two pets.
The 1,027-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit includes a balcony, a wood-burning fireplace, and a washer and dryer.
Recent upgrades to the condo include new hardwood floors, new lighting, renovated bathrooms, a new kitchen counter, a new dishwasher and a new refrigerator.
The primary bedroom has a dressing area and a private full bath. The second bedroom has a double closet and is near a hall bathroom. A garage parking space, a surface parking space and a storage unit are included with the condo’s sales price.
Assigned schools include Patrick Henry Elementary, Francis C. Hammond Middle and T.C. Williams High, which is in the process of being renamed. The elementary school is rated average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in Virginia, while the middle school and high school are rated below average.
