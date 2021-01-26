He joins Roger Stone, Stephen K. Bannon and Trump himself in getting tossed from the social media site in recent years.

A major Republican donor, Lindell has amplified Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him due to widespread voter fraud. He’s even alleged to have “proof” during interviews with right-wing media. But the cost of this crusade is adding up: social media users have called for a boycott of MyPillow, and several major retailers, including Kohl’s, Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond, have dropped MyPillow last week (although the companies attributed the decision to declining customer demand.)

MyPillow did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in an interview last week with the Right Side Broadcasting Network, a conservative YouTube channel, Lindell insisted that the recent backlash would only benefit his business.

“Every time I got attacked, my business would go up, anywhere from 10 to 30 percent,” Lindell said, although he did not specify what metric he was referring to. “Here’s my theory: Everybody on the right buys more, they buy more to support the cause. If you’re righteous, if it’s the right thing, they’re going to support you.”

As corporate America rethinks its political affiliations in the wake of the Capitol attack, many Trump allies have faced fallout. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was temporarily suspended from Twitter in recent weeks for violating the civic integrity policy, and dozens of Republicans who voted against certifying the election results have lost support from corporate backers.

Lindell also faces litigation from Dominion Voting Systems, whose lawyers have accused him of making “false and conspiratorial” claims alleging the technology firm altered the outcome of the presidential race.

According to a Jan. 8 letter Lindell shared with The Post, Dominion has accused the CEO of conducting a “smear campaign” and leveraging his “significant social media following to inflict the maximum amount of damage to Dominion’s good name and business operations.”

“Despite your repeated promises — not to mention your considerable and costly efforts to bankroll a so-called investigation into Dominion — you have failed to identify a scintilla of credible evidence that even suggests that Dominion is somehow involved in a global conspiracy to harvest millions of votes in favor of President-elect Biden,” the letter states. “Of course, this is because no such evidence exists.”

