Indeed, Lindell’s continued allegations of widespread general election fraud, for which there is no evidence, recently led to the threat of a costly lawsuit and the resignation of a board member from his Minnesota-based bedding company. Several prominent retailers have dropped the MyPillow brand, though some cited low demand.

But Lindell has charged ahead, making him one of the most prominent Trump allies who has refused to back down from election fraud claims, even in the weeks since rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol seeking to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election. Five people died in the attack, including a police officer, and dozens of police officers were injured.

In interviews with The Washington Post on Monday, Lindell doubled down on his claims, saying his focus now is bringing to light evidence of “all the new machine fraud” that he says has emerged in the past few weeks. His target has primarily been Dominion Voting Systems, a manufacturer of voting machines.

“It’s mostly Dominion where we have all our evidence,” he said. “I hope they do sue me, because we have all the evidence.”

Lawyers for Dominion have already taken legal action against other Trump allies, filing a $1.3 billion lawsuit on Monday against his lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, who has played a key role in pushing election-rigging allegations. The company also filed a lawsuit against pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and sent a letter to Lindell last month accusing him of participating in a “vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion.”

Asked about Lindell’s comments, Tom Clare, a lawyer representing Dominion, said in a statement that the firm is focused on the Powell and Giuliani lawsuits.

“There will be additional lawsuits, and we are continuing to take an evidence-based look at others who orchestrated and amplified the disinformation campaign,” Clare said.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a statement in November saying there was “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Since the Capitol riot, MyPillow’s business prospects have narrowed. Lindell named major retailers who he said have stopped carrying his products: Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, Wayfair, supermarket chain H-E-B and a Canadian home shopping channel. Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have previously said their decisions were driven by low customer demand, and the other companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Lindell said the boycotts have pushed customers to purchase MyPillow’s products from other retailers or directly from the company.

MyPillow did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in an interview last week with the Right Side Broadcasting Network, a conservative YouTube channel, Lindell insisted that recent backlash would only benefit his business.

“Every time I got attacked, my business would go up, anywhere from 10 to 30 percent,” Lindell said, although he did not specify what metric he was referring to. “Here’s my theory: Everybody on the right buys more, they buy more to support the cause. If you’re righteous, if it’s the right thing, they’re going to support you.”

Lindell’s high-profile political stances since the election have also caused at least one rift on the MyPillow corporate board. In an interview with The Post, Bob Roepke, a former member of MyPillow’s board of directors, said he stepped down this month after a term of approximately three or four years. Lindell’s politics were a major factor in his decision, he said, although he also cited personal health concerns and a desire to focus more on his own business.

“I just mentioned in my note to Mike in resigning that, you know, my political views don’t necessarily align at a national level with his, so it was just in everybody’s best interest if I just would move on,” Roepke said. He had written the letter some time ago, he said, and decided to send it after sensing a “growing misalignment” between his views and Lindell’s.

Roepke said he and Lindell parted on decent terms and he admires much of the charitable work Lindell has done to help people in Minnesota.

Lindell said he has known Roepke for most of his life and he thinks Roepke’s resignation came because of “cancel culture.”

The CEO joins Trump allies Roger Stone and Stephen K. Bannon in getting tossed from Twitter in recent years. Trump himself was banned two days after the Capitol insurrection “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” Since then, it and other social media sites have taken aggressive steps against inflammatory rhetoric and election misinformation.

Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a backer of QAnon conspiracy theory who also has repeated debunked claims of election fraud, earned a 12-hour ban from Twitter last week for violating the civic integrity policy.

The political fortunes of public figures, including Lindell, championing Trump’s baseless election fraud claims could get an early test in Minnesota politics. Lindell has stoked speculation of a 2022 gubernatorial run. With deep pockets and name recognition, Lindell could be a strong contender, but on Monday and in earlier comments to Axios he indicated that his main focus right now is on the fraud claims.