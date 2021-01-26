What do a herd of concrete llamas and state-of-the-art virus mitigation technology have in common? They’re both elements of the Kiley, a new 315-unit apartment building opening at 600 Fourth St. SW in Washington.

Developed by the UIP Cos., the new apartment was built on the site of a former parking garage adjacent to Capitol Park Tower, a 289-unit apartment building at 301 G St. SW, which was acquired by UIP in 2013 and has been undergoing improvements by the company. The Kiley is within walking distance of the Capitol building, three Metro stations, the Wharf and Nationals Park.

The Kiley is named for landscape architect Dan Kiley, who designed green spaces for the Capitol Park complex of high-rise and low-rise buildings when they were built in the 1960s. The concrete llamas in the courtyard of the Kiley are part of a collection of concrete animals that are scattered in the Capitol Park community. UIP preserved some elements of the original courtyard and swimming pool complex such as a mural, a totem, a water fountain, a pay phone enclosure and a 1950s atomic-age-themed tower clock.

The studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as some two-story lofts, have a heating, air-conditioning and ventilation system with ultraviolet lights, which developers assert kill viruses.

Community amenities include a rooftop deck with views of the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial and the Capitol dome. The rooftop includes a swimming pool, a bocce court, grills and fire pits. The lobby includes a 35-foot video screen with images of Kiley-designed landscapes.

Nearby are a golf and all-sports simulator, a library and a bar. Residents also have access to a private gym with a yoga studio. Other amenities include concierge services, parking with electric vehicle charging stations and bike storage.

The apartments have nine-foot-high ceilings, noise-reducing windows, a stacked washer and dryer, USB charging outlets, modular shelving in the closets, tiled walls in the bathroom and subway tile backsplashes in the kitchen. Monthly rents range from $1,490 to $3,860.

For more information, visit kileydc.com.

Read more in Real Estate: