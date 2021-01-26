The Kiley is named for landscape architect Dan Kiley, who designed green spaces for the Capitol Park complex of high-rise and low-rise buildings when they were built in the 1960s. The concrete llamas in the courtyard of the Kiley are part of a collection of concrete animals that are scattered in the Capitol Park community. UIP preserved some elements of the original courtyard and swimming pool complex such as a mural, a totem, a water fountain, a pay phone enclosure and a 1950s atomic-age-themed tower clock.
The studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as some two-story lofts, have a heating, air-conditioning and ventilation system with ultraviolet lights, which developers assert kill viruses.
Community amenities include a rooftop deck with views of the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial and the Capitol dome. The rooftop includes a swimming pool, a bocce court, grills and fire pits. The lobby includes a 35-foot video screen with images of Kiley-designed landscapes.
Nearby are a golf and all-sports simulator, a library and a bar. Residents also have access to a private gym with a yoga studio. Other amenities include concierge services, parking with electric vehicle charging stations and bike storage.
The apartments have nine-foot-high ceilings, noise-reducing windows, a stacked washer and dryer, USB charging outlets, modular shelving in the closets, tiled walls in the bathroom and subway tile backsplashes in the kitchen. Monthly rents range from $1,490 to $3,860.
For more information, visit kileydc.com.
Read more in Real Estate: