“We think the quality of the design is groundbreaking for Bethesda and rivals what you would find in any urban center around the country,” he added.

The Elm is adjacent to a pocket park that opens onto Bethesda and Woodmont avenues, home to dozens of restaurants, shops and a movie theater. Access to the Capitol Crescent Trail is also nearby.

AD

AD

“We adapted some of our health standards such as adding touchless entry into the building,” Carr said. “We added UV light to sanitize the air, and we have a state-of-the-art HVAC system.”

One distinctive element of the Elm is the 28th-floor skybridge between the community’s two towers that includes a bar, catering kitchen and private dining areas.

“It’s like a lounge in the sky with seating areas and views of the surrounding area all the way to the Capitol building, the Washington Monument and the National Cathedral,” Carr said.

Those same views can be seen from the roof terrace, which also has a heated swimming pool. The amenities include a fitness center that overlooks a pedestrian plaza through floor-to-ceiling windows, a large bike storage facility with bike care supplies, semiprivate workspaces, a 17th-floor terrace with grilling stations, a library and a dog park with an adjacent dog washing station.

AD

AD

The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have birch-colored wide-plank flooring, keyless entry, recessed lighting, white quartz countertops, kitchen islands and stainless-steel appliances. Some units include a balcony or a terrace. Some loft residences have 11.5-foot-high ceilings.

“The apartments have modern, clean Scandinavian-inspired design,” Carr said. “We used lots of natural materials like wood and stone to give the apartments warmth.”

Rents for available apartments range from $2,065 to $6,075 per month, and available units range in size from 606 square feet to 1,790 square feet.

For more information, click here.