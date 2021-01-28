But on Thursday, many of those stocks sold-off, despite some users of the Reddit message board pleading with people to hold onto their shares. GameStop stock was down as much as 40 percent in the late morning, before recovering some of those losses. Other stocks boosted by investors on the Reddit message board also sagged, with movie theater giant AMC Entertainment dropping as much as 46 percent; BlackBerry shedding 36 percent; and Nokia falling more than 26 percent.

As the trading frenzy continued, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers, two of the most popular online trading apps for retail investors, announced they would restrict users’ trading in the stocks seeing the most action. Those moves came after TD Ameritrade earlier in the week said it would impose restrictions.

AD

AD

“We do not believe this situation will subside until the exchanges and regulators halt or put certain symbols into liquidation only. We will continue to monitor market conditions and may add or remove symbols as may be warranted,” Interactive Brokers said on its Twitter feed.

Robinhood said it is barring users from buying shares of GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, the retailer Express, headphone maker Koss, Nokia and Naked Brand Group.

“We continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary,” the company said in a blog post. It said it made the move “in light of recent volatility.”

The decision sparked fury among the app’s users — Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a champion of retail investors, said Robinhood would “never recover from this” — and caught the attention of an unlikely pair of lawmakers.

AD

AD

In a tweet, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) protested the trading app’s move “to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit.” Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, indicated that a hearing on the issue might be necessary.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who frequently clashes with Ocasio-Cortez online, endorsed her statement.

The whipsawing market action has forced the companies facilitating it to scramble. The Reddit message board, WallStreetBets, briefly went private on Wednesday night. In a post after unlocking the forum shortly thereafter, its moderators wrote they have “grown to the kind of size we only dreamed of in the time it takes to get a bad nights sleep. We’ve got so many comments and submissions that we can’t possibly even read them all, let alone act on them as moderators.”

AD

AD

Meanwhile, at least seven retail brokerage firms — including TD Ameritrade, Robinhood Crypto, E-Trade, Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments, Vanguard and Interactive Brokers — experienced service disruptions Thursday morning, which many attributed to higher volume, although did not specially cite the GameStop activity.

The website Downdetector reported login and website issues for some of the firms, as well as Reddit, starting after 9 a.m. Eastern.

The big losses in the stocks targeted by WallStreetBets came on one of the best days for the overall markets. The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 2 percent, erasing much of the losses it experienced earlier in the week.

AD

Thursday’s backlash against the brokerages came after a rough stretch for Robinhood. The trading platform last month agreed to a $65 million civil penalty to resolve charges that it misled clients about how it makes money, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced.

AD

The SEC announcement came a day after Massachusetts regulators accused the trading app of predatory marketing “without regard for the best interest of its customers.” In the complaint, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin (D) alleged that Robinhood uses “gamification strategies” — such as displaying confetti on screen whenever users make a trade — to lure young and inexperienced customers into risky stock trading. Regulators attribute the platform’s frequent outages to flawed infrastructure.