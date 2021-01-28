But other stocks boosted by investors taking their cues from a Reddit message board sagged, with movie theater giant AMC Entertainment dropping 29 percent; BlackBerry shedding 19 percent; and Nokia falling more than 20 percent.
The whipsawing market action has forced the companies facilitating it to scramble. The Reddit message board, WallStreetBets, briefly went private on Wednesday night. In a post after unlocking the forum shortly thereafter, its moderators wrote they have “grown to the kind of size we only dreamed of in the time it takes to get a bad nights sleep. We've got so many comments and submissions that we can't possibly even read them all, let alone act on them as moderators.”
Meanwhile, users of Robinhood, the popular trading app for retail investors, reported that the service was blocking attempts to buy shares of GameStop and AMC — and, in at least one instance, canceled orders for stock in BlackBerry, AMC and Nokia placed late Wednesday.