GameStop was initially up 10 percent in early trading but has since declined 14 percent by late morning. Other stocks boosted by investors taking their cues from a Reddit message board sagged, with movie theater giant AMC Entertainment dropping 64 percent; BlackBerry shedding 42 percent; and Nokia falling more than 29 percent.

The whipsawing market action has forced the companies facilitating it to scramble. The Reddit message board, WallStreetBets, briefly went private on Wednesday night. In a post after unlocking the forum shortly thereafter, its moderators wrote they have “grown to the kind of size we only dreamed of in the time it takes to get a bad nights sleep. We've got so many comments and submissions that we can't possibly even read them all, let alone act on them as moderators.”

Meanwhile, Robinhood, the popular trading app for retail investors, announced it is barring users from buying shares of GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, the retailer Express, headphone maker Koss, Nokia, and Naked Brand Group.

“We continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary,” the company said in a blog post. It said it made the move “in light of recent volatility.”

The trading app agreed last month to a $65 million civil penalty to resolve charges that it misled clients about how it makes money, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced.

The SEC announcement came a day after Massachusetts regulators accused the trading app of predatory marketing “without regard for the best interest of its customers.” In the complaint, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin (D) alleged that Robinhood uses “gamification strategies” — such as displaying confetti on screen whenever users make a trade — to lure young and inexperienced customers into risky stock trading. Regulators attribute the platform’s frequent outages to flawed infrastructure.

Interactive Brokers, another online trading platform, also announced it is restricting trades in the most volatile stocks.

“We do not believe this situation will subside until the exchanges and regulators halt or put certain symbols into liquidation only. We will continue to monitor market conditions and may add or remove symbols as may be warranted,” the company said on its Twitter feed.