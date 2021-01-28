Despite rising median home sales prices, which grew faster than average rents in 83 percent of housing markets, owning a three-bedroom, median-price home is more affordable than renting a three-bedroom property in nearly two-thirds of housing markets. Declining interest rates made a big difference in affordability. However, the trends favoring homeownership were mostly in suburban and rural areas that have more affordable homes than communities in and around big cities.
For example, renting is more affordable than buying in D.C. and in most of the city’s surrounding suburbs, such as Montgomery, Anne Arundel and Howard counties in Maryland and Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties in Virginia, according to ATTOM’s analysis. The only inner suburban county where it’s more affordable to buy than rent is Prince George’s County, Md.
However, even if you’re looking to buy rather than rent, the number of homes for sale declined sharply in December to the lowest on record, as reported by Realtor.com. Nationally, the number of homes for sale dropped to fewer than 700,000, a 39.6 percent decline in December 2020 compared with December 2019, according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Housing Trends Report.
However, there is some hope for 2021 buyers: New listings rose in some markets in December, indicating that homeowners are willing to sell despite the winter season and the ongoing pandemic.
In the D.C. metro area, 38.4 percent more homes were listed for the first time in December 2020 compared with the number of homes first listed for sale in December 2019. Markets with the biggest decline in new listings year-over-year include Nashville, Memphis and Charlotte.
For the full Realtor.com report, click here.
For the full ATTOM report, click here.
