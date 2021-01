Robinhood shocked investors Thursday morning when it abruptly restricted purchases of GameStop, AMC Entertainment, BlackBerry and certain other volatile stocks. The equities have drawn intense interest from regular investors on the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets and other online trading communities, driving share prices to astronomical heights and alarming regulators and brokerage firms

AD

AD

Other trading platforms, including Interactive Brokers and E-Trade, similarly blocked their customers from buying GameStop and the other “meme stocks” on Thursday. But Robinhood, owing to its popularity, its namesake and its branding as a democratizing force in the world of high finance, drew the ire of customers and public officials for shutting its customers out in the middle of the trading frenzy.

GameStop shares plummeted Thursday, shedding more than 60 percent at the closing bell. AMC shares followed suit, losing 56 percent of its value. AMC has not fully recovered but bounced back 55 percent Friday morning.

In a blog post Thursday afternoon, Robinhood said its decision to limit buying was necessary to conform with financial regulations, “including SEC net capital obligations and clearinghouse deposits,” which can heighten in times of substantial volatility. “These requirements exist to protect investors and the markets and we take our responsibilities to comply with them seriously, including through the measures we have taken today,” the company said.

AD

AD

Robinhood raised $1 billion from existing investors, the New York Times reported, and tapped a $500 million credit line to meet its capital requirements.

But Robinhood’s explanation for the restrictions did little to appease critics. In a live stream on Twitch Thursday night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) questioned Robinhood’s move in a wide-ranging discussion about the power dynamics between Wall Street and the public.

“We didn’t see anyone go to jail for that,” Ocasio-Cortez said of Wall Street during the mortgage crisis. “We didn’t see virtually anybody held accountable in any serious way.” The appearance of a populist revolt with GameStop felt like the first time anyone was held to account, she said.

AD

Leaders from both parties in the House and Senate who lead committees that oversee the financial services industry have vowed to hold hearings on the volatile trading. Among the lines of questioning will be the financial role of free trading platforms like Robinhood and the actions of hedge funds whose short selling is at the center of the market volatility.

AD

GameStop’s rise Friday ran counter to the broader market. The S&P 500 fell 36 points or nearly 1 percent, in morning trading. The Dow Jones industrial average gave up more than 300 points, or 1 percent, while the Nasdaq shed 114 points, or nearly 0.9 percent.

On Thursday, new data from the Labor Department signaled a flagging economic recovery, marked by nearly 10 million lost jobs and almost 24 million adults who are struggling to provide food for their families. Officials said the nation’s economy shrank by 3.5 percent last year, as the coronavirus brutalized businesses and households, a slowdown not seen since 1946, when the government scaled back wartime spending.

AD