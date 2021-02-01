Silver surged more than 10 percent Monday as online investor communities adapted their GameStop playbook to the precious metal markets, a strategy that sent shorted companies soaring last week and battered the Wall Street hedge funds that had bet against those stocks.

GameStop shares sank 6 percent to start the trading session Monday, even as the broader market advanced. The video game retailer’s stock soared 400 percent last week and has seen an 18-fold surge since December. Other shorted stocks that have attracted intense interest, including AMC Entertainment and BlackBerry, were up 27 percent and down 3 percent, respectively, to kick off the day.

Wall Street began to rebound from last week’s losses amid anxiety over the chaos fueled by the speculative trading frenzy cheered on by the Reddit forum WallStreetBets and other online communities.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped more than 223 points, or 0.74 percent, at the open. The S&P 500 gained 35 points or 0.94 percent, and the Nasdaq climbed by 170 points or 1.3 percent.

As of early Monday morning, the popular trading platform Robinhood still maintained buying restriction on eight stocks. Customers are limited to buying 700 shares in BlackBerry, 10 shares of AMC, and 1 share of GameStop, according to the company’s investing webpage. The popular trading platform drew criticism from lawmakers and business leaders last week for efforts to rein in dozens of stocks caught up in the trading chaos.

Express, Genius Brands, Koss, Naked Brand Group and Nokia are also restricted on Robinhood. The app’s list has shrunk since Friday afternoon, when more than 20 names had buying limits placed on them.

The stock frenzy has attracted so much media attention that talks are already underway to turn the Wall Street mania into a Hollywood drama. MGM has purchased the rights of a book proposal dubbed “The Antisocial Network” from best-selling author Ben Mezrich, Deadline reported Sunday. Mezrich’s 2009 book, The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding Of Facebook, a Tale Of Sex, Money, Genius and Betrayal, was adapted into the movie The Social Network.