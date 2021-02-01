For buyers looking for some extra space, one option may be the townhouse at 406 Legato Terr. in Silver Spring. Priced at $349,900, buyers will also pay $91 per month for homeowner association fees. Annual property taxes are $3,030.
Built in 1984, the 1,680-square-foot townhouse in the Dumont Oaks community has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main level has hardwood floors, a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. The primary bedroom suite, which includes a private full bathroom, two double-door closets and a walk-in closet, fills the entire top floor. The second floor has two bedrooms, a full bath and a laundry room.
Updates to the home include the windows, roof, gutters and siding. Two assigned parking spaces convey with the townhouse.
Assigned schools include Burnt Mills Elementary, Francis Scott Key Middle and James Hubert Blake High. The elementary and high schools are rated average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in Maryland, while the middle school is rated below average. For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Andrew Goodman of Goodman Realtors at 240-731-4827.
