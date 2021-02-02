“If you do it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. That yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive,” Bezos said an earnings release Tuesday.
The looming transition marks the most radical shake-up in Amazon’s corporate ranks in its nearly 30-year history. Under Bezos’s stewardship, Amazon evolved from an upstart online bookseller into one of the world’s most popular online marketplaces able to quickly deliver a vast catalogue of products and services. It also developed a massive, profit-driving cloud computing business that powers websites around the world.
The company‘s growth delivered riches to shareholders and made Bezos — depending on the day — the richest man in the world. Amazon is also one of the most valuable companies in the world by market cap. But its dominance is something that has resulted in increased scrutiny by regulators.
Bezos, who turned 57 last month and is one of the world’s wealthiest people, set up the transition to Jassy last summer, when the company announced that one of its likely successors, Jeff Wilke, would soon retire. That paved the way for Jassy to take the CEO job.
Bezos’s own interests have changed over the years as he personally pushed into new industries. That included launching his own space-travel company, Blue Origin, and funding new philanthropic efforts. He said in a note to employees Tuesday that he would focus on these other gambits, including The Post, which he purchased in 2013.
“When you have a responsibility like that, it’s hard to put attention on anything else,” he said.