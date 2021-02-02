Hager was awarded the payment in October. He retired less than three months later, when he was given an additional $650,000 bonus and a three-month, $300,000 consulting contract.

A Washington Post article on Jan. 20, cited by Warren, outlined the payments Hager received, based on company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Genesis also set aside more than $2 million for other executive bonuses.

Following Hager’s retirement, the company said he would be returning an unspecified portion of the $5.2 million, but would be reimbursed over the next two years. Genesis operates more than 300 nursing homes across the country. More than 2,800 of its residents have died of covid-19, and despite receiving more than $300 million in state and federal emergency aid, the company said its finances are so bad that it may not be able to continue as a going concern.

“I would like an explanation for this unfathomable greed amidst a public health tragedy and economic crisis,” Warren wrote in a letter to Hager’s replacement, Robert Fish. “There is no rationale whatsoever for offering Mr. Hager a multimillion dollar windfall in the wake of these fatalities.”

Warren wrote that funds received under the Cares Act “should not be used to line the pockets of company executives who fail to address the public health threats from the pandemic, and your company should not be seeking additional public funds while giving departing executives multimillion dollar bonuses.”

Lori Mayer, a spokesperson for Genesis, provided a company statement Monday: “We are evaluating the inquiry seriously and look forward to the opportunity to provide more information and context in our response. Genesis has been on the frontlines during this pandemic with our leadership and employees working around the clock to keep our patients, residents and staff members as safe as possible.”

Warren serves on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, as well as the Special Committee on Aging.