Background checks, and the sale of firearms and ammunition, have been growing for months. The surge is in line with the record pace set in 2020: Nearly 23 million firearms were purchased, representing a 64 percent jump year over year.

A 27-year-old Florida resident told The Post on Wednesday that he recently went to Academy, a sporting goods retailer, in search of 9mm ammunition. The sales clerk just laughed, and told him he was out of bullets and had only six guns in his inventory.

“With the lockdown and a president who is saying things like gun reform, there’s a fear within the gun community and people that are responsible gun owners that they’re going to be made into felons just by nature of law,” said Sam, who asked that his last name be withheld because he did not want his employer to know his gun views.

Estimated firearm purchases climbed to an unprecedented 2.1 million in March 2020, early in the coronavirus pandemic when cities and states issued stay-at-home orders to contain the spread of the deadly disease. Panic buying was common at the time, with Americans hoarding toilet paper, diapers and cleaning supplies amid widespread uncertainty.

The killing of George Floyd set off a summer of racial justice protests and prompted retailers to board up windows. Firearms sales went even higher, to 2.8 million in June and 2.5 million in July. Walmart removed gun and ammunition displays from thousands of its U.S. stores.

Steven Dulan, who teaches firearms law at Western Michigan University’s Thomas M. Cooley Law School and is a board member of the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners, said he’s heard of new gun owners buying firearms as an investment, like precious metal.

Far more common, he said, are the reports from first-time buyers who say they no longer trust police departments to protect them, especially after some agencies got overwhelmed by protesters during the summer.

“The folks that said they would never become a gun owner were trusting the police to protect them, and that delusion has been dispelled,” he said.

In the fall, disinformation swelled amid one of the most divisive presidential campaigns in U.S. history. Donald Trump refused to accept his loss in the Nov. 3 contest, and spent weeks pressing baseless claims of voter fraud. And then the year’s political havoc spilled over into 2021.

On Jan. 6, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn President Biden’s election victory. Five people died, including a police officer, and dozens of people injured.

“People saw all of this happening at the same time, and they became very concerned for their safety,” said Mark Oliva, the public affairs director for the National Shooting Sports Foundation. “Everybody in America is buying these guns. I’m a 47-year-old White guy living in the suburbs of DC. It’s not just people like me.”

Michigan and New Jersey saw the biggest percent change of firearm purchases in January, compared to the previous year, more than triple the national rate.

It’s common for gun sales to jump when a Democratic administration takes over the White House. In January 2009, when former president Barack Obama was inaugurated for his first term, the total number of firearm background checks registered through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System reached 1.2 million. That was a record at the time and a nearly 29 percent jump from January 2008.

In January 2017, when Trump was inaugurated, more than 2 million background checks were recorded, a 20 percent drop from 2016.

Biden pledged during his campaign to reinstate a ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. He also proposed a buyback program for assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that would require owners to sell them to the federal government or register them under the National Firearms Act.

Three individual weeks of January saw a record number of NICS firearm background checks, climbing into the top five spots since the FBI began tracking in 1998.

Top five highest weeks of NICS background checks since 1998

Rank Rank Week Total checks 1 1 Mar. 16, 2020 - Mar. 22, 2020 1,197,788 2 2 Jan. 11, 2021 - Jan. 17, 2021 1,082,449 3 3 Jan. 4, 2021 - Jan. 10, 2021 1,071,820 4 4 Jun. 1, 2020 - Jun. 7, 2020 1,004,798 5 5 Jan. 18, 2021 - Jan. 24, 2021 976,637

Firearms stocks spiked in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 riot and as election deniers swarmed statehouses across the country, extending a trend line seen in November and December amid the particularly polarizing political climate.

There’s no national registry that records who owns guns and when they purchase them. But according to a survey conducted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation last summer, roughly 40 percent — or 8.4 million — of the guns purchased in 2020 were by first-time buyers. It also found that 40 percent of the purchasers were women, Oliva said, and that the largest demographic group of buyers were Black.