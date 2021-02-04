Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen convened a meeting Thursday of the financial sector’s Washington minders to discuss how an army of day-traders organizing through online message boards set off wild swings in some stocks.
The development sent shock waves through Wall Street, as the amateur investors squeezed billions of dollars in losses from hedge funds that had bet the stocks they targeted would drop. It also raised questions about the sturdiness of the infrastructure underlying financial markets and the fairness of ties among some of its gatekeepers.
Yellen, newly installed in a post that gives her a key coordinating role among regulators, huddled with the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve, the New York Fed, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
“The regulators believe the core infrastructure was resilient during high volatility and heavy trading volume and agree on the importance of the SEC releasing a timely study of the events,” the Treasury statement released Thursday evening said. “Further, the SEC and CFTC are reviewing whether trading practices are consistent with investor protection and fair and efficient markets.”
In a Thursday morning interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Yellen said regulators “need to understand deeply what happened before we go to action. But certainly we’re looking carefully at these events.”