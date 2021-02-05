A week after the Reddit-fueled craze around GameStop, investors refocused on earnings and signs that the economy will pick up if an aid bill passes. A weaker-than-forecast jobs report probably bolstered the case for President Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package. The House adopted a budget resolution that the Senate cleared early Friday, further easing the path for the bill.
Google parent Alphabet surged 14 percent after heavy digital advertising spending during the holidays pushed its earnings past estimates. Amazon added 4.6 percent after its revenue grew more than 40 percent.
Oil prices rose toward $60 a barrel in London as global supplies tighten while the demand outlook improved with the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It also will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News