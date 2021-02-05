In December, the labor market slid backwards, shedding 140,000 jobs, primarily due to steep loses in the leisure and hospitality industry. And the economy only grew by a paltry 1 percent in the last last three months of 2020, according to last week’s Bureau of Economic Analysis figures.
The data comes as negotiations over a new stimulus package heat up in Congress. Democrats appear to be moving forward with President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that would extend unemployment benefits through September, as well as provide a $1,400 stimulus checks for many Americans. It would also raise the minimum wage, increase the child tax credit, provide rental assistance and money for nutrition programs, while setting aside hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to state and local governments.