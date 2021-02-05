Robinhood, the popular online trading platform, announced Thursday that it had lifted all stock-buying restrictions on GameStop and the other sought after names including AMC Entertainment and Blackberry. Last week, investors flooded the basket of Reddit stocks, sending prices soaring and powering GameStop up 400 percent, to $325 a share. The astounding levels of trading provoked an alarmed reaction from brokerage firms and securities regulators.
Amid the chaos, Robinhood and other trading platforms blocked investors from purchasing GameStop for a time, and then set limits to the number of shares customers could purchase. While Robinhood has said it restricted the stocks to ensure to follow rules on capital requirements, the moves triggered dramatic price drops for GameStop. Traders, members of Congress and business leaders have lashed out against Robinhood, which appeared to them as tying the hands of clients in the middle of a trading frenzy.
“There are currently no temporary limits to increasing your positions,” stated Robinhood’s investing webpage as of Thursday morning. GameStop shares rose 5.5 percent, to more than $56, before the opening bell, while AMC climbed by 3.7 percent.
If the positive momentum in the broader markets holds, the major averages will notch their best weekly performance since early November when election results revealed that Joe Biden would become president. This week, the Dow, the S&P and the Nasdaq have increased by 3.6 percent, 4.2 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.