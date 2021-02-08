Raising the minimum wage to $15-an-hour could result in 1.4 million jobs being lost by 2025, although it would also lift 900,000 people out of poverty, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The report comes as senior Democrats debate whether to include raising the federal minimum wage in a budget resolution to help the sputtering economic recovery and aid vaccine distribution amid the pressures of the pandemic.

The minimum wage proposal has split the more liberal wing of the Democratic party from moderates such as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), who has said that he does not support the proposal.

The existing federal minimum wage, at $7.25 an hour, has not been changed since 2009 and remains below historic levels when adjusted for inflation, despite gains in worker productivity.

On Friday, President Biden said in an interview with CBS Evening News that he guessed the measure wouldn’t make the $1.9 trillion covid relief package currently under consideration by Congress.

Biden said he was prepared for a “separate negotiation" that would raise the minimum wage, Biden said in the CBS interview. “Look, no one should work 40 hours a week and live below the poverty wage. And if you’re making less than $15 an hour, you’re living below the poverty wage.”