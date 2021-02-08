The minimum wage proposal has split the more liberal wing of the Democratic party from moderates such as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), who has said that he does not support the proposal.
The existing federal minimum wage, at $7.25 an hour, has not been changed since 2009 and remains below historic levels when adjusted for inflation, despite gains in worker productivity.
Democratic lawmakers splinter over criteria for $1,400 stimulus payments as Biden relief bill advances
On Friday, President Biden said in an interview with CBS Evening News that he guessed the measure wouldn’t make the $1.9 trillion covid relief package currently under consideration by Congress.
Biden said he was prepared for a “separate negotiation" that would raise the minimum wage, Biden said in the CBS interview. “Look, no one should work 40 hours a week and live below the poverty wage. And if you’re making less than $15 an hour, you’re living below the poverty wage.”