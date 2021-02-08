For example, the condo at 1605 E St. NE, Unit 2 in the Yemmer is priced at $399,000 and includes a private patio. The monthly condo fee is $201, which covers exterior maintenance, a master insurance policy, snow removal, trash pickup and water. Annual property taxes are $2,374.
The condo building recently converted from an apartment that was built in 1936. The 700-square-foot unit includes one bedroom and two bathrooms.
The unit has an open floor plan, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, white cabinets and an island with a breakfast bar. The master suite has a walk-in closet and an attached full bathroom. The bedroom overlooks the patio. This unit also includes a stacked washer and dryer and a powder room. Pets are allowed in the condo.
The condo is approximately 0.8 miles from the Stadium-Armory Metro station for Blue, Orange and Silver line service and is near bus service. Parking is not included with the unit.
Assigned schools include Miner Elementary, Eliot-Hine Middle and Eastern High. All three schools are rated below average in comparison with other schools in D.C. by GreatSchools.org. For a virtual tour and more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Susan Leavitt with Compass at 703-855-2267
