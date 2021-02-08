It also casts a new light on Tesla chief executive Elon Musk’s recent Twitter campaign surrounding Dogecoin, a low-valued, meme-based cryptocurrency that started as a joke between two engineers. In the past week, Musk’s tweets have been credited for its surge in price. On Sunday night, after Musk tweeted, “Who let the Doge out,” it surpassed 8 cents for the first time. It now has a market capitalization of more than $10 billion.

Musk’s seemingly random support for the memecoin could raise questions now that Tesla plans to integrate cryptocurrency into its business strategy. The SEC has tangled with Musk over his Twitter use in the past, including a 2018 lawsuit following tweets in which he said he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share. (Musk later said this was a joke, and that the $20 million penalty was “worth it.”)

Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, called Tesla’s gamble on bitcoin a potentially “game-changing move.”

“This morning’s news formalizes the strategy of Musk and Tesla diving into the deep end of the pool of bitcoin and crypto,” Ives said in comments emailed to The Post. “Ultimately, investors and other industry watchers will be watching this closely to see if other corporations follow the lead of Tesla on this crypto path.”

Tesla shares jumped 2.4 percent in early trading Monday.

In the SEC filing, Tesla said it was branching into bitcoin and other alternative assets to maximize returns. But it also warned that such currencies are mired in uncertainty and could continue to be “highly volatile.”