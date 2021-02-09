Clark, who currently serves as the president of the U.S. Chamber, will take over effective March 11. Her ascension has long been expected and was confirmed Tuesday by Chamber Board Chair Christopher Lofgren.
“Suzanne Clark's extensive experience through ever increasing responsibilities during her more than 16 years at the Chamber, combined with her ambitious vision and ongoing work to strengthen the U.S. Chamber of Commerce make her the resounding choice to lead the organization into the future,” said Lofgren. “On behalf of all the board leaders who have been working on this multiyear succession process, we are profoundly grateful to Tom Donohue for his leadership, passion for this organization, and commitment to free enterprise over the past 24 years.”
Donohue made enormous investments in communications and political organizing at the Chamber. When he took over, he turned the organization in a decidedly Republican direction, advocating in national ad buys and local grass roots operations for GOP candidates. But under the Trump administration, Donohue ran into controversy after he broke that longtime Republican alliance.
He parted with the former president on trade and immigration issues and last year endorsed Democrats for several Congressional seats.
Clark previously served as president of National Journal Group — which is part of Atlantic Media — and founded the Potomac Research Group, which provides policy analysis to investors.
She serves on the boards of AGCO, a farm equipment maker, and consumer credit agency TransUnion. She also is a board member of the Economic Club of Washington and the So Others Might Eat Foundation.