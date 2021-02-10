The condos, to be priced from the mid-$400,000s, will be built within a gated community and include garage parking. The one- and two-bedroom condos will include modern open floor plans and balconies. Some of the units will include an office or den.
Residents will live within walking distance of restaurants, shops, bars and nightlife. In addition, the National Harbor Marina is within walking distance for residents who want to own a boat. Water taxis link the marina to the Wharf and Georgetown in D.C., and to Old Town Alexandria and Mount Vernon in Virginia. Biking and hiking trails along the waterfront connect National Harbor with waterfront trails in D.C. and Alexandria.
National Harbor has more than 30 restaurants, 160 shops, including the Tanger Outlets; eight hotels; two spas; and the MGM National Harbor casino, which includes a hotel, entertainment and restaurants.
National Harbor frequently hosts community events and concerts. At the Flats, residents will be able to participate in activities such as workouts on the waterfront plaza and water activities. Community amenities include a package concierge system and smart home technology.
For more information and updates, click here.
Read more in Real Estate: