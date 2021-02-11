The company did make money, but by a much reduced margin: its operating income plunged from $4 billion in 2019 to just $1.3 billion in 2020, a drop of 67 percent. Once taxes are factored in, the company’s profit stood at just $29 million, after topping $2.1 billion in the same quarter a year ago before the virus began to spread.

AD

AD

The earnings news, released Thursday, followed a familiar trend for 2020: Disney posted operating income of just $600 million in the previous quarter ending in September, a drop of 82 percent from the same period in 2019.

Disney Plus was a bright spot, however. The company said the service as of the beginning of the year reached 95 million subscribers, up from the 86.8 million it cited at an investor day in mid-December. Investors are watching that number closely as the company looks to tighten its hold on the streaming market as a solid No. 2 behind Netflix. The unit is not expected to be profitable for several more years.

The company’s overall $16.3 billion in revenue for the Oct-Dec period — which comes heavily from advertising, merchandise, TV and digital subscriptions — is slightly better than the $15.9 billion revenue many analysts expected. Disney’s profit of 32 cents per share was better than the 41-cent per share loss forecasters had projected.

AD

AD

Revenue at Disney theme parks dropped 53 percent, from $7.6 billion in 2019 to $3.6 billion in 2020, while the company lost $120 million at the division after posting a gain exceeding $2 billion the year previous. Executives noted an “estimated detriment of approximately $2.6 billion at the Disney parks” as a result of the virus — that is, operating income would have been that much higher without the lockdowns and capacity restrictions.

Disney has been hit hard by the closure of most of its theme-park attractions in Southern California and reduced capacity and attendance in Florida. Theme park losses are slowing, however, going from $2 billion in the spring to $1 billion in the summer to the $120 million this quarter. The company hopes the opening of California Adventure in April could provide a boost.

Due to a reorganization, the company did not break out results for its studio division, but that too is believed to be hit hard as movie theaters remain largely closed and most big releases stay on the shelves or were moved to streaming, as Pixar release “Soul” was at Christmas.

AD

AD

In 2019, Disney posted revenue of nearly $4 billion at its studio, driven by hits such as “Frozen II” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” both of which grossed more than $1 billion around the world.

The firm canceled its dividend in the second half of 2020 as its finances remained under pressure. Executive chair Bob Iger saw his annual compensation package go from $47 million to $21 million last year, while chief executive Bob Chapek, named to the post in 2020, took in $14.2 million for the year.