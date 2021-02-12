Twitter shares gained 27 percent for the week after reporting robust quarterly sales of $1.29 billion Tuesday, boosted by a 26 percent year-over-year growth in daily active users. But Walt Disney shares fell 1.7 percent Friday despite reporting a surge in Disney Plus subscribers and lower losses at its pandemic-crippled theme parks. Investors remained concerned that its big movie releases were in jeopardy.
A gradual slowdown in fresh coronavirus cases and Thursday’s announcement by President Biden that the government had completed deals for an additional 100 million vaccines added to the optimism.
“These factors have initiated the beginning of a ramp-up in 2021 estimates,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills on Tuesday. It also will sell four- and eight-week bills on Thursday.
— Bloomberg News