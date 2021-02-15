For example, the condo at 11590-A Cavalier Landing Court, Unit 801-A in Fairfax is priced at $385,000. Annual property taxes are $3,996. The monthly condo fee of $342 covers snow and trash removal, reserve funds and maintenance of the commons areas as well as access to community amenities such as a swimming pool, a clubhouse, basketball courts, a playground and a walking path.
Residents can walk to a Wegman’s grocery store and to restaurants. Fair Oaks Mall is about two miles from the condo and the Vienna Metro station is five miles.
Built in 2002, the two-level condo in the Greens at Wescott Ridge has 1,128 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The end-unit condo has an open floor plan with hardwood floors and an electric fireplace in the living area, a pendant light in the dining area and slate flooring in the kitchen, which has white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances.
One bedroom is on the main level and includes an updated bathroom. Both bedrooms have new carpeting. The lower level, which is above ground, has a second bedroom, another full bathroom and a washer and dryer.
The condo also includes gas heat, a gas water heater and a one-car garage with an electric vehicle charger and a second parking space in the driveway. The heating and air conditioning system was replaced in 2014.
Assigned schools include Willow Springs Elementary, Lanier Middle and Fairfax High. The elementary school is rated above average compared to other schools in Virginia by GreatSchools.org and the middle and high schools are rated average.
For a video tour, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Mary Beth Rich with Century 21 New Millennium at 540-220-6782.
