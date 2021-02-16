For example, while Boeing directors have publicly said they deliberated over whether to ground the entire fleet of 737 Max jets after a crash killed 189 people in Indonesia, Boeing emails and board meeting minutes and agendas contain no evidence the board ever discussed grounding the airplanes in the months between that incident and another crash that killed 157 people in Ethiopia, according to the lawsuit.

AD

AD

Beyond exposing current and former board members to legal liability, the shareholder action raises questions about the truthfulness of David Calhoun, a Boeing director who took over as chief executive of the aerospace giant last year after the board ousted his predecessor, Dennis Muilenburg. The lawsuit accuses Calhoun of leading a dishonest public relations campaign in the wake of the second crash, including potentially misleading claims during a May 2019 interview with The Post.

In a statement, Boeing spokesman Bradley Akubuiro said the lawsuit presents “a distorted account” of public comments given by directors in the wake of the crashes.

“Boeing’s senior management and its board engaged in robust safety oversight during the time period in question, including through extensive reviews of Boeing’s engineering processes, airplane development programs, and production system,” Akubuiro said in the statement.

AD

AD

The company has filed a motion to dismiss the claims in the lawsuit, which outlines several instances in which the management gave the board of directors frequent updates about the 737 Max. The motion argues the board was “active and engaged in overseeing the company through robust and well-established mechanisms” throughout the time period in question.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on the detailed allegations contained in the shareholder lawsuit. A judge unsealed those details after the newspaper asked for them to be made public.

A corporate board of directors serves on behalf of the shareholders, hiring and firing the chief executive, setting the pay of top executives and setting up guardrails for the CEO. In their lawsuit, investors argue Boeing failed to serve these roles, missing red flags about potential safety problems with the 737 Max and failing to question Muilenburg on his handling of the crisis.

AD

AD

Other than Muilenburg, a dozen people served on Boeing’s board throughout the 737 Max crisis, including Lynn Good, CEO of Duke Energy; Robert Bradway, CEO of biotech giant Amgen; and the former chiefs of Allstate, Continental Airlines, Medtronic, Aetna and Nortel. Caroline Kennedy, the former U.S. ambassador to Japan and daughter of John F. Kennedy, joined in 2017 but left earlier this year.

The shareholder lawsuit seeks to hold these individuals personally responsible for paying Boeing back for damages the company sustained through their breach of duties. Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served on Boeing’s board from 2019 to 2010, is not named as a defendant in the suit.

The allegations focus partly on representations Calhoun made to the press following the second crash of a 737 Max jet in March 2019 that threw the company into crisis. Speaking to The Post less than two months after the crash, Calhoun and one other director, Lawrence Kellner, made the case they had carefully considered the circumstances of the first crash of a Lion Air plane in Indonesia before deciding the evidence did not warrant a decision to ground the jets. Both said because the Federal Aviation Administration was not calling for a grounding, they felt less pressure to do so.

AD

AD

The Post quoted these comments — the first on-the-record interviews of Boeing directors since the crashes — in a story about the growing scrutiny around the board’s decision-making. Extended versions of their comments follow.

Calhoun said:



“As we began to understand the events that happened, in my view, there were enough circumstances… Extenuating circumstances that could or would have prevented this accident, that it looked like an anomaly. So for us not to immediately form a decision, and certainly with nobody at the FAA telling us to do anything -- and nor should they or would they in light of where we are in the accident investigation -- no, we did not consider a grounding of the fleet until we began to understand completely the facts. For now, it sure looked like an anomaly with lots of facts to be considered in the chain of events that ultimately led to the accident… I don't regret that judgment. I don't think we got it wrong at that time and that place.”

Kellner said:



“The grounding of an aircraft should always be based on facts. And looking through the Lion Air crash -- and a crash is typically a chain of events, it’s not a single individual item -- we will know when we get some facts. Based on the preliminary report, based on what came out, based on where we are, I didn’t see a case that would say we should ground the aircraft based on Lion Air. The regulators didn’t see a case that said we should ground the aircraft based on Lion Air. This should be a fact- driven process that leads you to move forward because that’s part of what keeps confidence in the system...If you look at the Lion Air chain of events, I see enough extenuating circumstances there that I wouldn’t point to one item on the chain of events and say oh yeah I’d ground the aircraft… I don’t see an individual incident that says ground the aircraft in the Lion Air case.”

Those accounts of the board’s decision-making are not supported by the evidence gathered by plaintiffs in the Delaware suit. During a board meeting less than two months after the October 2018 crash off the coast of Indonesia, directors made no recorded mention of the crash or product safety issues during the open board session, according to the legal complaint. “The sole topic of discussion with respect to the 737 MAX was immediate restoration of profitability and efficiency in light of longstanding supply chain issues,” the lawsuit claims.

AD

An “executive session” held by the board in December 2018 did list the Lion Air crash as a “hot topic” but the company declined to provide details about that discussion. The company also declined to make Calhoun available for an interview.

AD

The board did not call for an investigation into the circumstances of the crash or the safety of the planes, and did not question Muilenburg’s repeated assertions that the company’s 300 other 737 Max airplanes in use were safe, the shareholders allege.

An addendum to a February board meeting noted the board had “decided to delay any investigation until the conclusion of the regulatory investigations or until such time as the board determines that an internal investigation would be appropriate,” according to the complaint.

AD

In the days following the Ethiopia crash, the 737 Max was grounded by regulators around the world. Family members of victims voiced anger at the company for failing to ground the planes earlier, an action they believe would have prevented the second crash.

Boeing investors also claim Calhoun misled the public about the board’s role overseeing safety through the design and development of the 737 Max a decade ago. The company’s plan to revamp an older 737 jet included larger engines mounted farther up on the wings, which altered the plane’s balance. Boeing engineers designed software to compensate for this imbalance. In both crashes, investigators believe this software pushed the planes’ noses downward.

AD

Calhoun told The Post in 2019 that he didn’t see it as part of the board’s job to inspect every technical feature on an airplane. However, he said the board did ask questions about the plane’s safety throughout its design and certification process with regulators:

AD



On every airplane program development, as the hurdles and milestones are being achieved, we are updated on the certification process. Where is it? Where are things? A few of us may ask a question around what’s the toughest part of the [certification] process? Why is this getting extended three months? What is the the particular technical issue that the FAA is concerned about? So that interrogation goes on at variety of stages over the development of an airplane. In this case, it was probably five full years, if not more, of a discussion like that... So again, you have to have context... An industry record, again, I’m going to use the word industry, a regulator, a customer and a manufacturer all relying on certification processes and non-advocate reviews that ultimately lead to a well documented, well tested, certified airplane. Does the board place a lot of competence in that? You bet they do. Do we make sure that the rigor around those processes are good and that they are reported to us step by step? Of course we do. Do we ask questions about what the difficult spots are in the certification process? Of course we do. Do we go down to the test site and watch the monitors to find out whether they’re working accurately? No, we don’t. What you might call safety and everyone would like to label that, the certification process in and of itself and the review of those [certification] milestones with us is safety. That’s what it is. The whole environment that gets attached to it is just that."

The investor lawsuit again challenged this account, saying that the board’s minutes “do not reflect any such probing questions” around safety during the entire development and certification process.

In its motion to dismiss the shareholder lawsuit, Boeing argues the board was closely involved in the planning and certification process and received regular updates from company management about the plane’s progress, including whether it was meeting engineering and production quality standards.

The board ultimately fired Muilenburg last year, giving him $62 million in severance benefits. In December, the 737 Max had its first flights since the worldwide grounding.