The Bethesda, Md.-based company said in a news release that executives Stephanie Linnartz and Tony Capuano, who started overseeing the day-to-day operations of the corporation in early February, will continue to do so until the Marriott Board appoints a new CEO in the next two weeks.
“Arne was an exceptional executive — but more than that — he was an exceptional human being,” executive chairman J.W. Marriott, Jr. said in the release. “On behalf of the Board and Marriott’s hundreds of thousands of associates around the world, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Arne’s wife and four children. We share your heartbreak, and we will miss Arne deeply.”
This is a breaking story and will be updated.