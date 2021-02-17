LCOR commissioned local artist Lawrence Atoigue, known professionally as Naturel, to create a mural of lotus flowers on the exterior of the Arrowood building. The collaboration was facilitated by Shane Pomajambo, the owner of Art Whino, which is based in Arlington, Va.
Atoigue, who was born in Landover, Md., has worked with celebrity clients including Spike Lee and LeBron James, on apparel designs with Jay-Z and on global brand campaigns for Puma and Fiat.
Arrowood’s community amenities include a courtyard with a fire pit and fountains, a lawn, garden rooms, an indoor/outdoor clubroom, a tech lounge with private work pods, a library, a fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and grilling area, a pet spa, music rooms and a space for crafts. The building also has a garage, package lockers and a bike room.
The living spaces, which range from 565 square feet for a studio to 1,389 square feet for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, rent for $1,500 to $3,350 per month.
The apartments include high ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and an in-unit washer and dryer. Some apartments have a patio or balcony. For more information, click here.
