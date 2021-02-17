“Unfortunately, Seattle City Council didn’t consider that grocery stores – even in a pandemic – operate on razor-thin profit margins in a very competitive landscape,” the company said in a statement. “When you factor in the increased costs of operating during covid-19, coupled with consistent financial losses at these two locations, and this new extra pay mandate, it becomes impossible to operate a financially sustainable business.”

Hazard pay and other pandemic-related bonuses became popular among corporate grocery and retail giants, amid wider public attention on the plight of essential workers during the early months of the spread of coronavirus last year. Companies including Kroger, Target, Walmart, Amazon, Rite Aid, and Albertson’s instituted the policy.

But many companies canceled hazard pay as the country reopened, declining to reinstate the practice, despite record caseloads around the country.

Seattle is one of a handful of left-leaning cities that have sought to address the issue, passing hazard pay mandates for workers at large groceries at the end of January. In California, Berkeley, Oakland, and Los Angeles have moved forward similar measures.

The moves have been harshly denounced by business interest groups.

Kroger has been a leader in this pushback. The company also closed two stores in Long Beach, California after the city passed a measure to require large grocers to give workers an extra $4 an hour in hazard pay, saying its decision was “a direct result of the City of Long Beach’s attempt to pick winners and losers.”

Kroger’s decision was denounced by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents workers at many Kroger stores, including those at the locations that will shutter in Seattle.

“Kroger has literally made billions in pandemic profits off the sacrifices of grocery workers in Seattle and across the country," said the union’s president, Marc Perrone. “Kroger’s action today not only threatens these workers, but it also threatens the local food supply. Instead of doing what is right, protecting the community and providing the hazard pay for these essential grocery workers, Kroger is once again trying to intimidate local and national elected leaders.”

Seattle officials were also sharply critical of the company, denouncing the closures as an attempt to “bully” the city’s elected leaders.

“Kroger has posted record earnings during this pandemic," Council president M. Lorena González said in a statement. “The city’s front line grocery workers, meanwhile, are exposed to covid-19 every day and many are still living paycheck to paycheck."

Kroger did not respond immediately to a question about how many workers would be laid off in the move. The company has touted surging profits for investors, as sales boomed in 2020. For the third quarter ending Nov. 7, the company reported an operating profit of $792 million, up threefold from the same quarter a year prior.

In a statement, Kroger said that Seattle’s move would result in operating costs to increase 22 percent, but it did not give details. QFC workers in Seattle already average about $20 an hour, not including benefits like health care, the company said. And the company questioned why essential municipal employees in Seattle are not being given the same raise.