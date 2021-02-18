The GameStop trading frenzy that rocked financial markets last month will be back in the spotlight in Washington on Thursday as the major players in the episode face questions from lawmakers on the House Financial Services Committee.

The virtual hearing — titled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide” — will feature testimony from witnesses including Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev.

He plans to tell the panel the online trading brokerage he co-founded did not favor hedge funds during an “unprecedented” surge in GameStop stock. “Any allegation that Robinhood acted to help hedge funds or other special interests to the detriment of our customers is absolutely false and market-distorting rhetoric,” he plans to say, according to his prepared testimony.

Other witnesses set to testify include Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, Melvin Capital CEO Gabriel Plotkin, Reddit co-founder Steve Huffman and Keith Gill, the trader known as “Roaring Kitty” on YouTube who helped set off the stock frenzy.

The stakes are high. Attorneys in the Justice Department’s criminal division have launched a wide-ranging investigation into potential market manipulation in the trading frenzy and recently issued a subpoena to Robinhood as part of that, a person familiar with the matter said.

But the investigation appears to be in its early stages, and the Securities and Exchange Commission also has yet to complete its fact-finding. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told The Washington Post the primary purpose of the hearing will be to shed light on “exactly what happened.” She said lawmakers “have a long way to go” before mounting a legislative response.

Here’s what to expect:
  • Look for committee members to zero in on Robinhood’s decision to limit trading in certain “meme stocks” that were surging in late January. The move — and similar ones by other online brokers — caught investors on the platforms off-guard. Lawmakers in both parties calling for an investigation included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who sits on the panel.
  • Robinhood is also likely to face heat for selling users’ trades to market-making firms such as Citadel Securities to execute, a practice known as payment for order flow.
  • Waters and other Democrats will direct some heat toward Griffin and Plotkin. In a statement responding to the market volatility last month, Waters blamed hedge funds for the recent market volatility. Democrats are likely to call for more transparency into hedge funds’ practice of short selling, at a minimum.
  • Lawmakers are likely to probe whether last month’s run-up in stocks of GameStop and other largely overlooked companies was the product of market manipulation. Gill is set to tell the committee he started betting on GameStop long before it became a popular bet among other amateur investors because he believed its stock price did not reflect the company’s fundamental value.