He plans to tell the panel the online trading brokerage he co-founded did not favor hedge funds during an “unprecedented” surge in GameStop stock. “Any allegation that Robinhood acted to help hedge funds or other special interests to the detriment of our customers is absolutely false and market-distorting rhetoric,” he plans to say, according to his prepared testimony.
Other witnesses set to testify include Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, Melvin Capital CEO Gabriel Plotkin, Reddit co-founder Steve Huffman and Keith Gill, the trader known as “Roaring Kitty” on YouTube who helped set off the stock frenzy.
The stakes are high. Attorneys in the Justice Department’s criminal division have launched a wide-ranging investigation into potential market manipulation in the trading frenzy and recently issued a subpoena to Robinhood as part of that, a person familiar with the matter said.
But the investigation appears to be in its early stages, and the Securities and Exchange Commission also has yet to complete its fact-finding. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told The Washington Post the primary purpose of the hearing will be to shed light on “exactly what happened.” She said lawmakers “have a long way to go” before mounting a legislative response.