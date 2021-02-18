He plans to tell the panel the online trading brokerage he co-founded did not favor hedge funds during an “unprecedented” surge in GameStop stock. “Any allegation that Robinhood acted to help hedge funds or other special interests to the detriment of our customers is absolutely false and market-distorting rhetoric,” he plans to say, according to his prepared testimony.
Other witnesses set to testify include Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, Melvin Capital CEO Gabriel Plotkin, Reddit co-founder Steve Huffman and Keith Gill, the trader known as “Roaring Kitty” on YouTube who helped set off the stock frenzy.
The stakes are high. Attorneys in the Justice Department’s criminal division have launched a wide-ranging investigation into potential market manipulation in the trading frenzy and recently issued a subpoena to Robinhood as part of that, a person familiar with the matter said.
But the investigation appears to be in its early stages, and the Securities and Exchange Commission also has yet to complete its fact-finding. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told The Washington Post the primary purpose of the hearing will be to shed light on “exactly what happened.” She said lawmakers “have a long way to go” before mounting a legislative response.
Three theories GameStop witnesses hope to dispel
The stock market is not transparent, making it difficult for even experts and authorities to explain what was happening during the GameStop stock boom. In the absence of hard facts, theories began circulating about who was really driving up the stock prices and why online brokerage apps such as Robinhood decided to limit trading when stocks were surging.
Here are some of the theories House hearing witnesses hope to debunk when they take the stage:
Theory 1: Robinhood caved to powerful interests
A few days into the GameStop surge, Robinhood took the surprising step of halting the ability for users to buy the stock. At the time, the company didn’t fully explain this move, leading investors on social media to decry the policy as unfair and speculate that the company had bowed to pressure from powerful Wall Street firms who were getting crushed by the rising stock.
After the trading halt, some Reddit users claimed without evidence that Robinhood had been pushed to make that move by White House officials. Others suggested Citadel, the financial services giant from which Robinhood makes a large portion of its revenue, had called on Robinhood to halt trading. The theory gained currency when business executives, including Elon Musk, and politicians, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), publicly called for Robinhood to explain the events leading up to its decision.
Eventually, Robinhood did explain that the GameStop frenzy had created a liquidity crisis. The law required the online brokerage to put up billions of dollars as collateral to guarantee that its users could be paid out, and the company didn’t have enough cash, chief executive Vlad Tenev said in a blog post and in an interview with Musk on the audio broadcast app Clubhouse. The company soon raised over $3 billion from outside investors that allowed it to meet these obligations and resume trading.
Robinhood’s Tenev plans to explain the liquidity problem in depth during Thursday’s hearing, and call on Congress to consider changes to the laws which could prevent a similar problem in the future. Citadel founder Ken Griffin will strongly deny that his firm had any role in the decision to halt trading.
Theory 2: Reddit users had ulterior motives
The anonymity of Reddit’s users has led to some speculation about who was responsible for sparking the stock-buying frenzy. While many users of the online investing forum known as r/WallStreetBets appear to be amateurs, the forum also has many users who grasp complex trading concepts, share screenshots of their Bloomberg terminals and discuss six-figure bets on single stocks. Financial regulators have said they are combing through social media posts to determine whether professional investors used online anonymity to stoke demand for stocks.
Keith Gill, the Reddit user called to testify about his online promotion of GameStop stock, was until recently a registered broker and employee of MassMutual, causing speculation about whether he was pumping the stock in the interest of his firm or clients. Debra O’Malley, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts secretary of the commonwealth, said earlier this month the state was examining Gill’s social media activity as it relates to his former role at MassMutual.
In his testimony, Gill plans to say that he only posted to social media as an individual investor. “The idea that I used social media to promote GameStop stock to unwitting investors is preposterous,” Gill wrote in his prepared remarks. “I was abundantly clear that my channel was for educational purposes only, and that my aggressive style of investing was unlikely to be suitable for most folks checking out the channel.”
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman also plans to detail steps the site has taken to vet the community for unscrupulous actors.
“We have since analyzed the activity in WallStreetBets to determine whether bots, foreign agents, or other bad actors played a significant role,” Huffman wrote in his prepared remarks. “They have not. In every metric that we checked, the activity in WallStreetBets was well within normal parameters, and its moderation tools were working as expected.
Theory 3: Robinhood sells user data to hedge funds
The events of the last month drew attention to Robinhood’s business model. The company charges large investment firms called “market makers” fees to access real-time information about which stocks its users are buying and selling — a business called “payment for order flow.”
Some have speculated, without evidence, that Robinhood sells this same data to investment firms that use it to “front run” trades, or buy and sell stocks moments before Robinhood’s users themselves buy or sell the same stocks. Front-running is illegal, and Robinhood denies that it provides data to hedge funds for this purpose.
Still, members of Congress have said they want to know more about Robinhood’s relationship with Citadel Securities, a market-making company that shares an owner and a name with a large hedge fund, Citadel. As a market maker, Citadel Securities is the largest buyer of Robinhood trading data, information it says it uses to improve its trading algorithms and to take a small profit on the “spread,” or difference in price between what a Robinhood user pays and the price at which the security is being sold in the market. Citadel Securities says it does not share this data in any way with its affiliated investment firm, Citadel.
In his prepared remarks, Tenev plans to say that Robinhood’s “payment for order flow relationships are with market-makers and not with hedge funds.”
Don’t expect the hearing to spark congressional action, analysts say
Today’s hearing is much likelier to produce sound bites than policy. That’s the early consensus of analysts who interpret developments in Washington for industry players on Wall Street.
“It’s easy to yell. It’s hard to legislate,” said Raymond James policy analyst Ed Mills, a former staffer on the House Financial Services Committee.
Analysts say several factors are conspiring to make the possibility of congressional action more remote. Most important, in the three weeks since the peak of the frenzy in meme stock trading, there have been no repeat events that tested the soundness of the market’s infrastructure. That has diminished the urgency to mount a response, and lawmakers’ focus has shifted to more immediate priorities, including the pandemic relief package and the freezing weather wreaking havoc in Texas and beyond.
Plus, the number of issues raised by last month’s trading furor — including the gamification of trading on online platforms and the level of capital reserves required of hedge funds — complicate any potential response. “Congress has a tough time passing legislation unless it’s must-pass,” said Ian Katz, an analyst at Capital Alpha Partners. “And you don’t even have a solid consensus on these issues within the Democratic Party.”
Compass Point Research analyst Isaac Boltansky, in a note to clients this week, noted that congressional hearings “rarely foster high-minded debate and are generally allergic to policy nuance. Given the complexity of the underlying issues, coupled with the mythical quest for the perfect sound bite, our sense is that the GameStop/Robinhood hearing will be little more than political theater that fails to alter the policy conversation.”
In the absence of a clear path forward, Mills said he is looking to see “what members of Congress are able to use from this to advance their own agenda.”
And to the extent that the hearing lays the groundwork for a federal response, it is more likely to come from regulators than lawmakers. “If there is an impact from this, it will be in building political cover for the SEC to act later this year,” he said.