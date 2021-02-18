When the heat went out this week, Texans scrambled for ways stay warm. The number of searches for “how to stay warm” in Texas were at least twice those recorded in every other state, peaking early Monday morning. Accompanying phrases included “without electricity,” “without power” and “inside.”

There also was a staggering increase in searches for “hotels near me” during the same period, as residents left their homes in search of warmth and water.

A note on the data: it comes from Google’s Trends tool, which reports relative search volume rather than absolute numbers. The darkest places on these state-level maps, for instance, are the states where searches for a given term represent the greatest share of that state’s total Google queries within a given time period.

However, it’s also likely that many of these searches are popular in absolute terms. It’s possible to compare a query like “how to stay warm” against general topics that garner widespread interest. This past Saturday, for instance, “how to stay warm” accounted for more Google searches in Texas than either Major League Baseball or Kim Kardashian. Typically, “how to stay warm” accounts for anywhere from one-fifth to one-tenth of the total search volume for either topic.

Searches for burst and frozen water pipes are spiking in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Other terms seeing elevated interest include “how to thaw frozen pipes,” “does insurance cover frozen pipes,” and “how to insulate exposed water pipes.”

Within Texas, these searches were highest around Houston, Dallas and Austin as millions faced orders to boil water before drinking it. While many residents followed the advice of plumbers to leave faucets on drip to prevent freezing, authorities in Houston pleaded with residents not to do so on Wednesday because of the rapidly depleting water supply.

Desperate to keep warm, some Texans inadvertently put themselves in danger. Hospitals reported an alarming spike in carbon monoxide poisonings due to people running their cars in shut garages and lighting grills in their living rooms. According to the Houston Chronicle, a disproportionate number of those cases involved children.

Searches for “carbon monoxide symptoms” spiked roughly 100-fold in the state between Sunday and Wednesday, although much of this can likely be attributed to widespread media coverage of the issue.

Search data also reveals the depth of Texans’ concerns for children and pets. The terms “baby” and “warm” spiked in Texas cities early Monday morning, including specific searches for “how to keep baby warm when power goes out” and “how to keep baby warm at night.”

Certain pet care searches rose rapidly as well, including “how to keep your dog warm,” “how to keep cats warm during power outage,” and “how cold can cats handle.” Animal rescue agencies took in dozens of dogs left outside, and at least one dog owner in Houston was arrested for keeping eight severely malnourished dogs outside for days during the cold streak.

The searches also showcased moments of hope and levity. In places where the power stayed on, for instance, many people tried to make the most of the unusual weather. Texas and Arkansas led the nation in “how to make a snowman” searches in the past seven days, as well as “how to make a snowball.”