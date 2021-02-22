For example, the condo at 1320 Fenwick Lane #708 in Silver Spring is priced at $375,000. The median sales price for a unit in Montgomery County was $480,000 in December, according to Bright MLS. Monthly condo fees are $533, and annual property taxes are $4,071.
Built in 2016, the condo is a few blocks from the Silver Spring Metro station, which also has Metrobus and Bikeshare options. Residents can walk to shops, restaurants, movie theaters and music venues.
Condo amenities include a lobby-level club room, a fitness room, a roof terrace, a top-floor lounge, concierge services, bike storage and extra storage. The building is pet-friendly. Parking is off-site and requires an extra fee. The seller is providing a one-year parking credit to buyers.
The 744-square-foot unit has a balcony and faces west for sunset views. Downtown Bethesda and the Mormon Temple can be seen from the condo unit.
The condo has hardwood floors and an open floor plan with a sliding-glass door to the balcony off the living and dining area. The open kitchen has quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances and a mosaic glass backsplash. Near the front door are closet with a washer/dryer, a bedroom and one of the condo’s two bathrooms. The primary suite includes a private full bathroom and a walk-in closet.
Assigned schools include Woodlin Elementary, Sligo Middle and Albert Einstein High. The elementary school is rated above average compared with other schools in Maryland by GreatSchools.org. The middle school is rated average, and the high school is rated below average.
For a virtual tour, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Andy Alderdice of Long & Foster Real Estate at 301-466-5898.
Read more in Real Estate: