Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) broke with Democrats to vote against his nomination.

Vilsack had faced intense criticism from civil rights activists saying he did not go far enough to eradicate racial discrimination at the agency or support farmers of color during his first stint in the role.

He will head the agency at a time of rising food insecurity because of the pandemic. An estimated 50 million Americans are food insecure and food banks and pantries around the country are running low on food.

Vilsack will also face demands to provide assistance to farmers after the Biden administration held up $2.3 billion in aid for farmers approved by the Trump administration.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us to contain the pandemic, transform America’s food system, create fairer markets for producers, ensure equity and root out systemic barriers, develop new income opportunities with climate smart practices, increase access to healthy and nutritious food, and make historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy in rural America,” Vilsack said in a statement.

Vilsack said during his confirmation hearing that he will prioritize food assistance programs such as SNAP (food stamps) and WIC.

“The USDA needs to do a better job of educating people about the existence of these programs,” he said at the time. “It’s important to get state and local leaders involved in this as well, and that we make access to these programs more convenient.”

Vilsack spoke at the confirmation hearing of expanding farm-to-school or -prison programs, financing food hubs, expanding commitments to farmers markets and making sure food banks have infrastructure to collect and store perishable food products.

He also vowed at his hearing to prioritize racial justice as well as support and incentivize farmers, ranchers and foresters to adopt climate-friendly practices.

Vilsack has said he shares President Biden’s vision of net-zero agriculture, achieved in part by building markets that pay farmers for sequestering carbon and capturing and reusing methane.