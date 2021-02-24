Square and Lot, an owner and developer of mixed-used properties in the D.C. area, in January 2020 began constructing Viva, a new co-living apartment at 331 15th St. NE on Capitol Hill. Within months, covid-19 arrived and plans needed to be adjusted.
While the developers maintained the floor plans as designed, they hired landscape architect Joseph Richardson to transform the back of the building into a communal living area and outdoor kitchen to make it easier to spend time outdoors.
Inside, principals Amit Vora and Sima Tessema invested in an upgraded heating and air-conditioning system with a whole-house HEPA air filter and UV light system that they say traps 99 percent of harmful particles. Electronic locks were added for hands-free entry into the building and units. The building is pet-friendly, and community amenities include a co-working lounge, a social lounge and resident events.
The 19,000-square-foot apartment building has seven six-bedroom units with six bathrooms and one five-bedroom unit with four bathrooms. The apartments are fully furnished and rents range from $999 for a bedroom with a shared bathroom to $1,350 for a bedroom with a private bath in the five-bedroom unit.
In the six-bedroom units, each bedroom has its own bathroom and rents range from $1,049 to $1,475 depending on the location of the unit and size of the bedroom. The rent includes electricity and water.
Each apartment has flat-surface cabinets for easier cleaning, stainless-steel appliances, faux-wood flooring and a washer and dryer. Some units have a balcony.
The building will be managed by Vie Management, a real estate investment company that operates student housing, co-living apartments and traditional apartment communities.
