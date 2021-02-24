Co-living apartments, designed specifically with a large number of bedrooms to share the rent yet maintain an element of privacy, were viewed as a solution to affordability issues for young people moving to cities. The pandemic changed attitudes about the appeal of communal living because of the concern about spreading the virus.

Square and Lot, an owner and developer of mixed-used properties in the D.C. area, in January 2020 began constructing Viva, a new co-living apartment at 331 15th St. NE on Capitol Hill. Within months, covid-19 arrived and plans needed to be adjusted.

While the developers maintained the floor plans as designed, they hired landscape architect Joseph Richardson to transform the back of the building into a communal living area and outdoor kitchen to make it easier to spend time outdoors.

Inside, principals Amit Vora and Sima Tessema invested in an upgraded heating and air-conditioning system with a whole-house HEPA air filter and UV light system that they say traps 99 percent of harmful particles. Electronic locks were added for hands-free entry into the building and units. The building is pet-friendly, and community amenities include a co-working lounge, a social lounge and resident events.

The 19,000-square-foot apartment building has seven six-bedroom units with six bathrooms and one five-bedroom unit with four bathrooms. The apartments are fully furnished and rents range from $999 for a bedroom with a shared bathroom to $1,350 for a bedroom with a private bath in the five-bedroom unit.

In the six-bedroom units, each bedroom has its own bathroom and rents range from $1,049 to $1,475 depending on the location of the unit and size of the bedroom. The rent includes electricity and water.

Each apartment has flat-surface cabinets for easier cleaning, stainless-steel appliances, faux-wood flooring and a washer and dryer. Some units have a balcony.

The building will be managed by Vie Management, a real estate investment company that operates student housing, co-living apartments and traditional apartment communities.

