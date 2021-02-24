The biggest problem driving the U.S. Postal Service’s financial troubles is both pretty obvious and hard to avoid: We’re all sending less mail.

Americans sent nearly 40 billion fewer pieces of first-class mail — letters, cards, bills and most everything that fits in an envelope — in 2020 than they did in 2008. A great part of that decline comes from the maturation of the Internet and new forms of electronic communication. Consumers can pay their bills online, communicate with their banks and insurance companies online, and send holiday greetings online.

That’s problematic for the Postal Service for a lot of reasons, but the most crucial is that first-class mail is the agency’s main driver of revenue. The vast majority of first-class items originates from businesses, and the vast majority of those are mass mailings. They’re light, clean and easily processed by machinery. They’re easy to deliver and not a great expense for the Postal Service.

But first-class mail is easily affected by changing economic fortunes. When business dries up, companies look for ways to cut costs, and postage is often one of the first on the list, especially when firms can direct customers online to apps or websites. The Postal Service saw a steep drop in first-class volumes during the 2008 economic recession, and recorded another drop — plus declines on top of that in marketing mail — during the coronavirus pandemic.

Skyrocketing package volumes — in December, it was up 61.5 percent year over year, the agency told Congress — have softened the blow to the agency’s finances; 2020 was the first year that package revenue exceeded first-class mail revenue. But first-class mail still remains a more profitable product, because packages are hard to process. They come in lots of sizes, they’re heavy, and they require a higher level of care than envelopes.