The U.S. Postal Service: What you need to know

The latest: DeJoy plans more slowdowns for USPS, higher prices for first-class mail

Biden’s postal problem: A new administration prepares to tackle the crumbling postal service and its leadership

The USPS and the US Election: USPS processed 150,000 ballots after Election Day

The Hatch Act: USPS cites the Hatch Act to reject members of Congress from touring facilities

The USPS and the pandemic: Read the scrapped USPS announcement to send 5 masks to every American household

Poll: Americans say USPS should be run like a public service, not a business

Show More