The House Oversight and Reform Committee’s panel on the U.S. Postal Service figures to be an especially robust discussion on the mail service. Witnesses include a who’s who of influential leaders.

Louis DeJoy is the postmaster general of the United States. He took office in June after a successful career overseeing New Breed Logistics, a family trucking firm he transformed into a major transportation broker. He later sold it to XPO Logistics and was briefly a company executive and board member before retiring. DeJoy was a major donor to former president Donald Trump and Republican causes, holding a fundraiser at his home in Greensboro, N.C., in 2017. He gave more than $1.1 million to Trump Victory, a joint fundraising vehicle of Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican Party. At the time of his selection as postmaster general, he was the finance chairman for the 2020 GOP Convention, and deputy finance chairman for the Republican National Committee.

Ron Bloom is the chairman of the Postal Service’s governing board, a nine-member body that oversees the agency. Bloom was appointed by Trump in 2019 and is one of two Democrats on the board, which currently has only six members. He was elected chairman earlier this month, and is serving in a one-year holdover slot after his board term expired in December. Bloom was a senior Treasury Department adviser and assistant to the president on manufacturing policy during the Obama administration. He has close ties to the National Association of Letter Carriers, the Postal Service’s largest organized labor group, after the union hired his consulting firm in 2011 to study policy proposals for the Postal Service’s finances.

Tammy Whitcomb is the Postal Service’s inspector general, an independent watchdog that monitors the agency’s finances and operations.

Mark Dimondstein is the president of the American Postal Workers Union, which represents 200,000 employees mostly involved in mail processing or running retail operations at post offices. Dimondstein has been one of the harshest critics of DeJoy’s policies, but joined with the postmaster general and other union leaders on a special election mail task force ahead of the November vote. In written testimony submitted to lawmakers, Dimondstein called for Congress to repeal the Postal Service’s retiree health care pre-funding mandate — an obligation responsible for the bulk of the agency’s financial liabilities — and integrate postal workers into Medicare. He is calling for $40 billion in new funding for the agency to make up for lost revenue related to the coronavirus pandemic and to fund new infrastructure, such as an electric vehicle fleet.

Joel Quadracci is the chief executive of the printing and manufacturing firm Quad and represents the advocacy group Coalition for a 21st Century Postal Service. The company, based in Wisconsin, is one of the nation’s largest printing operations, responsible for about 10 billion pieces of mail annually, according to prior testimony by Quadracci. That figure works out to about 7 percent of the Postal Service’s total annual mail volume.