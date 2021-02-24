More than 90 House Democrats have already called for DeJoy’s ouster and many are pushing President Biden to nominate new members to the governing board who could consider his fitness for office. Committee members also will debate legislation to put the mail agency on a long-term path for financial stability.
Postmaster general’s new plan for USPS is said to include slower mail and higher prices
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is preparing to put all first-class mail onto a single delivery track, according to two people briefed on his strategic plan for the U.S. Postal Service, a move that would mean slower and more costly delivery for both consumers and commercial mailers.
DeJoy, with the backing of the agency’s bipartisan but Trump-appointed governing board, has discussed plans to eliminate a tier of first-class mail — letters, bills and other envelope-sized correspondence sent to a local address — designated for delivery in two days. Instead, all first-class mail would be lumped into the same three- to five-day window, the current benchmark for nonlocal mail.
DeJoy said at Wednesday’s hearing that he would formally announce the plan in the coming weeks.
That class of mail is already struggling; only 38 percent was delivered on time at the end of 2020, the Postal Service reported in federal court. Customers have reported bills being held up, and holiday cards and packages still in transit. Pharmacies and prescription benefits managers have told patients to request medication refills early to leave additional time for mail delays. The agency has not disclosed on-time scores yet in 2021.
The new service standards are part of a strategic plan that DeJoy, a former logistics executive and major Republican donor, is set to roll out in the coming days. While the changes are not expected to have a significant impact on local service, the people said, they have commercial mailers, including banks, insurers, retailers and publications, worried they may aggravate existing slowdowns for nonlocal mail.
The plan also prevents first-class mail from being shipped by airplane, said the two people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations, forcing all of it into trucks and a relay of distribution depots.
The operational shifts would coincide with a push for significantly higher postage rates — which DeJoy has said was “imminent” — after the agency lost $9.2 billion in 2020 due to steep, pandemic-related declines in mail volume. It also has $188.4 billion in liabilities, the bulk of which is tied to pension and retiree health care obligations. Leaders have long sought to raise new revenue and, in 2021, are expected to pursue the first big postage rate increase in more than a decade, which could add up to a 9 percent jump compounded annually.
Top Republican says he supports USPS reform bill
Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia, a top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, said Wednesday that he supports bipartisan postal reform legislation but cautioned Democrats to ease up on attacks on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Democrats scolded DeJoy over delivery service shortcomings before the November election and during the holiday season, as well as about perceived conflicts of interested because of DeJoy’s sizable donations to former president Donald Trump and other Republican causes.
In opening remarks at Wednesday’s hearing, Hice said he backed the preliminary proposals in committee chair Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney’s (D-N.Y.) bill, but that the alliance on postal reform was rocky given what Republicans have called “conspiracy theories” about election mail service.
“Why should we believe that any steps — other than those in the draft bill here, which really erases tens of billions of dollars in misplaced payments and unfunded liabilities — which frankly, I support …" he said. "But those things are not enough.”
He added: “Why should we believe that the rabid resistance is not going to continue if moving blue [public collection] boxes and mail sorters and trying to bring sanity to overtime usage is somehow viewed as criminal activity by the postmaster? Then what in the world is going to happen to the business plan that he comes up with?”
Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a former postal worker, is worried that reform will hinder service
Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.), who worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years, said during Wednesday’s hearing that she is “critically concerned” about cuts to first-class mail service.
“During a pandemic is not the time to weaken our service standards,” she said. “If we do not make every effort to affirm that commitment to the service standards and accountability, it will chip away at the foundation of what makes this agency so great.”
Lawrence has been an outspoken critic of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, whom she blames for cost-cutting measures implemented during the summer that have led to steep performance declines and mail backlogs.
“Questionable operational changes implemented by Postmaster DeJoy has hindered their work and caused the Postal Service to miss that mark,” she said. “Congress must include language to emphasize the need for service performance targets.”
On-time mail service has improved, but remains well below standards
U.S. Postal Service performance has improved in recent weeks, but still lags well behind the agency’s goals and consumers’ expectations, according to data from a prominent mail-tracking vendor.
In the vast majority of states, a piece of first-class makes takes at least five days on average to be delivered, just outside the Postal Service’s on-time delivery windows for nonlocal mail. The agency’s internal metrics say local mail should take two days to be delivered, and nonlocal mail should take three to five days.
The Postal Service has not publicly disclosed service performance metrics in 2021. This data, provided to The Washington Post by GrayHair Software, is the best look to date at operations inside the agency, which continues to grapple with staffing outages caused by the pandemic and confusion from internal restructuring.
The delays have raised alarms among lawmakers and industry officials. More than 90 House Democrats have called for the ouster of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over the delivery difficulties and perceived conflicts of interest. Industry stakeholders have said publicly they’ve begun to lose faith in the Postal Service’s network.
“A large period of the last year, the Postal Service was in the news for the wrong reasons: consistently delayed mail delivery,” Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.), a former postal worker, said during Wednesday’s hearing. “While more than 600,000 employees of the Postal Service have heroically continue to uphold their mission to deliver mail in the midst of a global pandemic, questionable operational changes implemented by Postmaster DeJoy have hindered their work and caused the Postal Service to miss that mark.”
USPS and industry leaders set to testify
The House Oversight and Reform Committee’s panel on the U.S. Postal Service figures to be an especially robust discussion on the mail service. Witnesses include a who’s who of influential leaders.
Louis DeJoy is the postmaster general of the United States. He took office in June after a successful career overseeing New Breed Logistics, a family trucking firm he transformed into a major transportation broker. He later sold it to XPO Logistics and was briefly a company executive and board member before retiring. DeJoy was a major donor to former president Donald Trump and Republican causes, holding a fundraiser at his home in Greensboro, N.C., in 2017. He gave more than $1.1 million to Trump Victory, a joint fundraising vehicle of Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican Party. At the time of his selection as postmaster general, he was the finance chairman for the 2020 GOP Convention, and deputy finance chairman for the Republican National Committee.
Ron Bloom is the chairman of the Postal Service’s governing board, a nine-member body that oversees the agency. Bloom was appointed by Trump in 2019 and is one of two Democrats on the board, which currently has only six members. He was elected chairman earlier this month, and is serving in a one-year holdover slot after his board term expired in December. Bloom was a senior Treasury Department adviser and assistant to the president on manufacturing policy during the Obama administration. He has close ties to the National Association of Letter Carriers, the Postal Service’s largest organized labor group, after the union hired his consulting firm in 2011 to study policy proposals for the Postal Service’s finances.
Tammy Whitcomb is the Postal Service’s inspector general, an independent watchdog that monitors the agency’s finances and operations.
Mark Dimondstein is the president of the American Postal Workers Union, which represents 200,000 employees mostly involved in mail processing or running retail operations at post offices. Dimondstein has been one of the harshest critics of DeJoy’s policies, but joined with the postmaster general and other union leaders on a special election mail task force ahead of the November vote. In written testimony submitted to lawmakers, Dimondstein called for Congress to repeal the Postal Service’s retiree health care pre-funding mandate — an obligation responsible for the bulk of the agency’s financial liabilities — and integrate postal workers into Medicare. He is calling for $40 billion in new funding for the agency to make up for lost revenue related to the coronavirus pandemic and to fund new infrastructure, such as an electric vehicle fleet.
Joel Quadracci is the chief executive of the printing and manufacturing firm Quad and represents the advocacy group Coalition for a 21st Century Postal Service. The company, based in Wisconsin, is one of the nation’s largest printing operations, responsible for about 10 billion pieces of mail annually, according to prior testimony by Quadracci. That figure works out to about 7 percent of the Postal Service’s total annual mail volume.
Kevin Kosar is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, where he studies Congress, federal agencies and the Postal Service.
USPS to buy up to 165,000 electric delivery trucks
The U.S. Postal Service will buy as many as 165,000 electric delivery trucks over the next 10 years, spending $482 million to replace its 30-year-old vehicle fleet.
Defense contractor Oshkosh will produce trucks — known as next-generation delivery vehicles (NGDVs) — with either fuel-efficient internal-combustion engines or battery-electric powertrains, according to an agency announcement. The first vehicles will appear on the street in 2023.
“As the American institution that binds our country together, the U.S. Postal Service can have a bright and modern future if we make investments today that position us for excellence tomorrow,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement. “The NGDV program expands our capacity for handling more package volume and supports our carriers with cleaner and more efficient technologies, more amenities, and greater comfort and security as they deliver every day on behalf of the American people.”
The vehicles will represent a major upgrade not only for operations, but also for mail carriers’ working conditions and safety. The trucks are designed to hold more packages, according to the agency announcement, as the Postal Service handles higher parcel volumes, and will continue the agency’s tradition of right-side-drive vehicles to allow workers to more easily reach roadside mailboxes.
The trucks also will have heating and air conditioning, a major upgrade from the milk-carton-shaped “long-life vehicles” (LLVs) that most letter carriers currently drive, which have neither. The LLVs also have a mounting safety risk: Decades of use have created a defect that causes the vehicles to catch fire.
USPS reform bill would cut retiree health-care pre-funding, set delivery standard targets
The House’s bipartisan reform proposal for the U.S. Postal Service would eliminate the mail agency’s costly and controversial retiree health-care pre-funding requirement and boost accountability for timely delivery standards, according to a draft of the bill released ahead of Wednesday’s hearing.
The long-awaited legislation is the result of months of negotiation between Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Oversight Committee, and the panel’s top Republican, Rep. James Comer (Ky.).
Its key provisions would immediately save the Postal Service $35 billion in forgiven liabilities — money the agency has not paid into the health-care accounts since 2011. Integrating retired postal employees into Medicare would save the Postal Service another $10 billion over 10 years.
“Unfortunately, the Postal Service is facing a dire financial situation that requires us to act,” according to a draft of Maloney’s planned remarks for the hearing obtained by The Washington Post. “We need to pass meaningful reforms — and hopefully bipartisan reforms — to put the Postal Service on more sustainable financial footing for years to come.”
Both parties have circled around postal reform for years as the mail agency edged deeper into financial peril. The coronavirus pandemic turned trouble on the balance sheet into a full-blown crisis. Agency leaders in the spring projected $23 billion in losses over the ensuing 18 months because of the economic downturn and said it would struggle to make payroll by October.
Those projections turned out to be overstated, according to an inspector general report, but helped the Postal Service persuade legislators to appropriate $10 billion in emergency funding and jump-start talks on a reform package.
Some mailing industry stakeholders are pushing for a broader bill that would extend the Postal Service more financial help — through more direct funding and $100 billion in credits from years of pension overpayments — and allow it to offer non-mailing services such as banking, and force the Postal Regulatory Commission to rein in its new pricing authority that could result in significantly higher postage costs.
USPS’s biggest (obvious) problem: We’re sending far less mail
The biggest problem driving the U.S. Postal Service’s financial troubles is both pretty obvious and hard to avoid: We’re all sending less mail.
Americans sent nearly 40 billion fewer pieces of first-class mail — letters, cards, bills and most everything that fits in an envelope — in 2020 than they did in 2008. A great part of that decline comes from the maturation of the Internet and new forms of electronic communication. Consumers can pay their bills online, communicate with their banks and insurance companies online, and send holiday greetings online.
That’s problematic for the Postal Service for a lot of reasons, but the most crucial is that first-class mail is the agency’s main driver of revenue. The vast majority of first-class items originates from businesses, and the vast majority of those are mass mailings. They’re light, clean and easily processed by machinery. They’re easy to deliver and not a great expense for the Postal Service.
But first-class mail is easily affected by changing economic fortunes. When business dries up, companies look for ways to cut costs, and postage is often one of the first on the list, especially when firms can direct customers online to apps or websites. The Postal Service saw a steep drop in first-class volumes during the 2008 economic recession, and recorded another drop — plus declines on top of that in marketing mail — during the coronavirus pandemic.
Skyrocketing package volumes — in December, it was up 61.5 percent year over year, the agency told Congress — have softened the blow to the agency’s finances; 2020 was the first year that package revenue exceeded first-class mail revenue. But first-class mail still remains a more profitable product, because packages are hard to process. They come in lots of sizes, they’re heavy, and they require a higher level of care than envelopes.
Many of the reform measures proposed by lawmakers and postal stakeholders are aimed at addressing this fundamental problem for the Postal Service: How can it continue to sustain itself and deliver to every American household and business six days a week, while the country increasingly sends less mail?