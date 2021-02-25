The change in eligibility goes into affect immediately, but officials cautioned that it could take at least a month for workers claims to be approved, if not longer given the significant delays that have plagued state unemployment agencies or turned down positions because of those concerns.

Workers who are found to be eligible will be able to receive backdated payments for unemployment claims dating to the beginning of the pandemic, when the PUA program was created, as well as the supplemental $600 a week bonus that the federal government has approved through the end of July.

The change in exemptions does not appear to help people who quit work in the last year, many presumably because they felt unsafe — another category of unemployed workers who have been denied benefits, despite some limited eligibility for PUA.

“Workers have been in this situation where they have had to choose between accepting work that puts them at risk of covid-19 exposure or refusing such work and then being denied unemployment benefits,” said Suzan LeVine, principal deputy assistant secretary for employment and training. “The action that we’re taking today helps alleviate that decision, to alleviate that tension...We know that the losses have fallen hardest on communities of color. And if we intend to build back better, we need an unemployment system that covers as many workers who have historically struggled to access benefits.”

Department of Labor officials said they did not have an estimate for how many people would be newly eligible for unemployment insurance under the updated guidelines. The guidelines will also expand eligibility for some workers who have lost hours at work, like at restaurants, but have not been eligible for unemployment insurance due to technicalities, like not making enough in wages to qualify for unemployment insurance.

For workers at unsafe workplaces to qualify, they will be required to attest, under the threat of perjury, that their workplace was not in compliance with either local, state or national standards about the coronavirus, over rules like social distancing, disinfecting, and mask wearing, the DOL said.

The provision seems targeted to the roughly 37,000 people who were denied unemployment insurance after being laid off and declining to return to work during the pandemic last year — about four times the level from 2019.

But it will have little effect on the 1.23 million people who have been denied unemployment insurance after voluntarily quitting work, although it is not known how many of those people later qualified for PUA.