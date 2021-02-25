It’s unclear what’s driving up GameStop, which has been building since Tuesday. Other shorted stocks that have attracted intense interest propelled by online investor communities like the subreddit WallStreetBets also made decent gains Thursday. Koss Corp soared 44 percent, to $27 per share, while AMC Entertainment climbed nearly 4 percent, to $9.41.
GameStop’s latest rally began Wednesday and spilled over into Thursday, as an unexpected jump in trading doubled the company’s share price. It comes after the company announced Tuesday that its chief executive officer, Jim Bell, would resign March 26 after roughly 18 months in the role, without an immediate replacement.
And on Wednesday, GameStop board member and Chewy founder Ryan Cohen — who some credit with inspiring online investors to pivot to the video game retailer, when he announced last fall that he was a shareholder — tweeted a mysterious photo of a McDonald’s ice cream cone with a frog emoji. Some online investors had theories linking the tweet to the rally, but the actual explanation isn’t clear.
This is a breaking story that will be updated.