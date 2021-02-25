GameStop: What you need to know

The latest: The CEOs of Reddit, Citadel, Robinhood, Melvin Capital and the Reddit user who helped set off the GameStop stock frenzy testified before the House Financial Services Committee.

Read their testimony here: Reddit | Citadel | Robinhood | Melvin Capital | Keith Patrick Gill aka ‘Roaring Kitty’

FAQ: What you need to know about GameStop’s stock price chaos

Retail: GameStop is still struggling to stay afloat, despite record stock surge

Cashing in: A 10-year-old cashes in his GameStop shares

The meteoric rise of r/wallstreetbets: WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum at the center of the GameStop stock rally

AMC: AMC itself may have been bailed out by WallStreetBets

Reactions: Billionaire blasts ‘Robinhood market’ as Jon Stewart, others herald GameStop stock rebellion

Show More