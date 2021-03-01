Should we find a buyer’s agent to represent us in finding a new home and hire a seller’s agent to sell our current house? We will be staying near our current location, so our seller’s agent would know of the local homes for sale that could match our needs.

AD

AD

Is it too much of a risk to use one real estate agent to handle both selling and buying for us?

A: Great questions. Over the past 30 years, real estate brokerage has changed in many respects. Perhaps the most significant change is how buyers and sellers obtain information about the real estate market and the value of homes.

Today, it’s all about the Internet. About 25 years ago, pre-Google, buyers and sellers worked with agents who printed black-and-white listing books once or twice a month. Agents were the gatekeepers of all real estate knowledge, and that made the process unfair and unfriendly (sometimes to the point of being hostile) for some.

AD

Another significant change has been how buyers and sellers are represented in the transaction. Traditionally, a real estate agent represented the seller, and only the seller. Buyers commonly thought the broker or agent who shepherded you around to showings and helped out with closing documents represented you, but that wasn’t the case. The idea was that the seller was paying the brokerage commission, so the listing broker and any broker the buyer worked with were actually agents of the seller.

AD

Of course, the idea that the seller paid the commission belied the truth that the buyer is the one providing the funds for the transaction. More recent changes to state laws have separated the responsibilities a broker owes to a buyer or a seller, and now a listing broker represents the seller and a buyer’s broker represents the buyer.

Why is this important? Well, if you’re working with a broker, you may share information with that broker about your likes and dislikes and about your specific financial situation. You might even tell the broker what you’re willing to pay for a home.

AD

You want all that personal financial information you share to be used to help you get the best deal, not to assist the other party to your transaction.

At some point over the past 20 years, real estate brokerage began to change; a small percentage broke away from traditional real estate to service niche markets. A small number of agents and brokers decided they would only work with buyers and advocate only for buyers’ interests.

AD

Some companies decided to offer sellers a reduction in the commission if the sellers would handle some of the work typically assigned to the listing agent. Other models, which industry observers now categorize as “iBuyers,” eliminate the use of a listing agent altogether, and allow buyers to tour homes that the company is listing or even that the company has purchased to fix up and resell.

AD

Finally, a small percentage of sellers will try to sell their homes without the aid of a listing agent (although they may still pay a fee to list their home on the local multiple listing service used by real estate agents) and sell the home as a “For Sale By Owner,” or “FSBO.”

Today, there is a full range of options available to you when it comes to buying and selling a home. And, as Ilyce often says: “If you haven’t bought or sold in the last five or 10 years, go ahead and treat yourself like a first-time buyer, because the game has changed.”

The most important thing to remember is to find someone who is competent and trustworthy and will have your best interests at heart. If you find someone who really understands your neighborhood and price range, whose company has a long list of buyers looking for a home just like yours, it’s fine to use the same person to sell your home and buy the next one. Many home sellers go that route.

AD

AD

But because we’re in one of the strongest sellers’ markets in history, you could try to sell your home by owner, then find an agent to represent you on the buy side, if housing stock is scarce in your neighborhood of choice.

Your comfort is key. Consider forgetting the specific labels attached to any one type of agent, and instead find someone who comes highly recommended by many people, who has lots of experience in your neighborhood and who meets whatever other needs and requirements you have.

Thanks for reading Ilyce’s books and following our weekly columns. Good luck with the sell and buy.

Ilyce Glink is the author of “100 Questions Every First-Time Home Buyer Should Ask” (4th Edition). She is also the CEO of Best Money Moves, an app that employers provide to employees to measure and dial down financial stress. Samuel J. Tamkin is a Chicago-based real estate attorney. Contact them through her website, bestmoneymoves.com.