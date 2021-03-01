For those who decide to move, it can be a complex process, and a plan is critical to ensure a smooth transition to your new home. From finding your new home to leaving your current apartment in order, here are a few key steps and considerations.

Set your timeline

Determining the optimal time to start searching for a new place to live can be difficult. The first step is to confirm when your lease ends and when you’ll need to give notice to your property manager. It’s a common misconception that when your lease agreement ends, you are free to walk away — often, a formalized notice is essential. Many apartment communities require a written 60-day notice. Check your lease and make sure you give notice to avoid any confusion that can result in additional costs.

At the same time, you’ll want to begin the search process for your new home. While there are some communities that offer the option to view, lease and move all in one day, the standard time frame is 90 days. It often takes several months to fully explore all your options — though virtual touring has sped up the process — and give notice to your old property owner, review paperwork with the new community and manage moving logistics such as renting a truck or hiring movers.

Make the most of your touring experience

While the thought of searching for a new apartment in this season may seem daunting, the industry has quickly adapted to health protocols and new technology to make the process as seamless as possible.

Ease, convenience and choice have always been hallmarks of the apartment industry — and emerging virtual and self-guided tour options have only enhanced those functions. In the past, you may have flipped through a slide show of photos to check out a new community and then scheduled an in-person tour. Now, many communities have a menu of options — from interactive floor plans to high-quality videos to live virtual tours — that you can view to narrow down your options. Then, you may have the option to further customize your experience through a self-guided, in-person tour.

After you’ve toured the community, take it a step further and check out the reviews. While online reviews tend to lean toward the extreme, you can get a sense of the overall resident perspective. Look for themes and patterns and how the staff responds to reviews.

Review your lease before you leave

After you’ve gone through all the steps to secure and determine a new place to live, leaving your old apartment on good terms is essential. Most leases require residents to clean the apartment before departing, but each community is different. Review your lease and talk to your property manager ahead of time to make sure you have adequate time to leave the place as you should.

A few questions to consider include: Do I need to fill nail holes? Do I need to repaint a wall? When can I disconnect the utilities? Do I need to change out lightbulbs?

Leaving well isn’t only important for your security deposit, but also your reputation. A new community may send a reference request to your previous property manager to ask about your history as a resident. Maintaining a proactive, communicative relationship with your property managers, no matter the issue — from late payments to handling noise complaints — will help make future apartment searches as seamless as possible.

Schedule a walk through and tie up loose ends

The final step is to schedule a walk-through with your property manager, whether it’s required or not. This gives you the opportunity to note any required repairs or maintenance and avoid any questions or communication concerns later.

Finally, be sure to do a final sweep and remove all personal items. There may be additional fees associated with leaving behind items, such as couches or even easily overlooked items such as curtain rods.

Remember to leave a forwarding address for your security deposit or any additional balances owed. Return keys on or before your vacate date, and ask for a receipt.

With the additional health and cleaning measures in place because of the pandemic, it’s especially important to communicate with your property manager — old and new — and view them as a resource throughout the process. In doing this, you can experience a smooth transition as you enter an exciting new chapter and settle into your new home.

Robert Pinnegar is president and CEO of the National Apartment Association.