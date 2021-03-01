For example, the newly built condo at 2244 Ontario Rd. NW Unit #1 is priced at $379,900. The price was recently dropped by $10,000 from its initial listing. Monthly condo fees are $129, which include gas and water in addition to common-area maintenance and a master insurance policy.
Built in 2020, this 575-square-foot lower-level unit is a studio with a den and one full bathroom. The open floor plan includes European white-oak hardwood floors with 7.5-inch wide planks, stainless-steel gas appliances, white cabinets, and a closet with a stacked washer and dryer. The unit includes a small outdoor space in front.
The prime amenity of the condo, besides its new condition, is the location in Adams Morgan within walking distance of vintage stores, bookstores, bars, restaurants and shops. Ontario Road is a quiet one-way street with trees, and the building is adjacent to the Marie Reed Community Center, which has a pool, tennis courts and basketball courts. Residents can walk to Rock Creek Park, Meridian Hill Park, Dupont Circle and 14th Street for more restaurants and nightlife.
Assigned schools include Marie Reed Elementary, Columbia Heights Education Campus and Cardozo Education Campus. The elementary and middle schools are rated above average by GreatSchools.org in comparison to other schools in D.C., while high school is rated below average. For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agents Fritz Hubig and Ken Rub with District Real Estate at 202-657-0020.
